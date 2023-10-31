I’m Overwhelmed by Fall Arrivals, But I’m Calling These 32 Items Decisive Buys

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

A bit of personal news: I’m struggling with my Libra tendencies and a plethora of fall arrivals hitting every virtual shelf of my favorite retailers. Everywhere I turn, there’s a new “must-have” version of what I’m looking to shop, and quite frankly, it’s overwhelming. I am learning to be a more decisive shopper, so as a test, I took my dozens of browser tabs and narrowed them down to just 30 strategic buys. One good pair of jeans, one on-trend pair of moto boots, and one (okay, maybe more than one) really good sweater were among the pieces left standing. Of course, there were a few beauty goodies too. If you’re also in the market for a cashmere sweater but don’t have the time to sift through the dozens of options at your disposal, keep scrolling to shop my current wish list.

Fashion Finds

When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes recommended by a MC writer or editor, or by an expert we've spoken to. Learn more about how we review products.

Stellar Cashmere Pullover $158 at Free People Well-priced cashmere in the season's hottest color? I'm in.

We the Free Lucky You Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans $98 at Free People There’s a reason these barrel jeans have taken our office by storm. They are comfortable and on-trend and make any outfit look that much cooler.

A.P.C. Tote Ninon Small $230 at Shopbop I purchased this tote for myself as a little birthday treat, and I can’t believe how much I’ve already used it. It fits everything I need (including my laptop) and is the perfect accent print for my everyday outfits.

Coach Quilted Jacket $239 at Coach Before we enter puffer-jacket territory, I recommend shopping this quilted style while the weather permits.

Adidas Gazelle Sneaker $100 at Nordstrom Did I just find the perfect fall sneaker?

H&M Rib-Knit Turtleneck Sweater $30 at H&M I’d copy this whole look if I were you.

Le Specs Lunita Sunglasses $75 at Shopbop If you’re in the market for new sunglasses for fall, consider this timeless shape.

Ann Taylor Faux Leather Trim Sherpa Coat $248 at Ann Taylor Instead of reaching for a casual shacket, try opting for this sherpa coat as a more elevated outerwear option.

Vince Long Sleeve Mock Neck Dress $245 at Vince This sweater dress might as well be labeled as a blanket with how soft it really is.

H&M Rib-Knit Off-the-shoulder Sweater $30 at H&M This is such a cute fall/winter date night top.

Mango Pinstripe Suit Pants $90 at Mango Personally, I’m going for pinstripe trousers over cargo pants this season.

Nordstrom Macombs Water Resistant Moto Boot $130 at Nordstrom

Ann Taylor Ribbed Crew Neck Cardigan $98 at Ann Taylor Pale pink is an unexpected fall color choice, but that’s why I love it.

Free People Petite Bow $12 at Free People The easiest and prettiest hair accessory on the market.