I’m Overwhelmed by Fall Arrivals, But I’m Calling These 32 Items Decisive Buys

A bit of personal news: I’m struggling with my Libra tendencies and a plethora of fall arrivals hitting every virtual shelf of my favorite retailers. Everywhere I turn, there’s a new “must-have” version of what I’m looking to shop, and quite frankly, it’s overwhelming. I am learning to be a more decisive shopper, so as a test, I took my dozens of browser tabs and narrowed them down to just 30 strategic buys. One good pair of jeans, one on-trend pair of moto boots, and one (okay, maybe more than one) really good sweater were among the pieces left standing. Of course, there were a few beauty goodies too. If you’re also in the market for a cashmere sweater but don’t have the time to sift through the dozens of options at your disposal, keep scrolling to shop my current wish list.
Fashion Finds
There’s a reason these barrel jeans have taken our office by storm. They are comfortable and on-trend and make any outfit look that much cooler.
I purchased this tote for myself as a little birthday treat, and I can’t believe how much I’ve already used it. It fits everything I need (including my laptop) and is the perfect accent print for my everyday outfits.
Before we enter puffer-jacket territory, I recommend shopping this quilted style while the weather permits.
If you’re in the market for new sunglasses for fall, consider this timeless shape.
Instead of reaching for a casual shacket, try opting for this sherpa coat as a more elevated outerwear option.
This sweater dress might as well be labeled as a blanket with how soft it really is.
Personally, I’m going for pinstripe trousers over cargo pants this season.
Pale pink is an unexpected fall color choice, but that’s why I love it.