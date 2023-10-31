I’m Overwhelmed by Fall Arrivals, But I’m Calling These 32 Items Decisive Buys

They each deserve a place in my collection.

Natalie Gray Herder
By Natalie Gray Herder
published

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

A bit of personal news: I’m struggling with my Libra tendencies and a plethora of fall arrivals hitting every virtual shelf of my favorite retailers. Everywhere I turn, there’s a new “must-have” version of what I’m looking to shop, and quite frankly, it’s overwhelming. I am learning to be a more decisive shopper, so as a test, I took my dozens of browser tabs and narrowed them down to just 30 strategic buys. One good pair of jeans, one on-trend pair of moto boots, and one (okay, maybe more than one) really good sweater were among the pieces left standing. Of course, there were a few beauty goodies too. If you’re also in the market for a cashmere sweater but don’t have the time to sift through the dozens of options at your disposal, keep scrolling to shop my current wish list.

Fashion Finds

Stellar Cashmere Pullover

Well-priced cashmere in the season's hottest color? I'm in.

We the Free Lucky You Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

There’s a reason these barrel jeans have taken our office by storm. They are comfortable and on-trend and make any outfit look that much cooler.

A.P.C. Tote Ninon Small

I purchased this tote for myself as a little birthday treat, and I can’t believe how much I’ve already used it. It fits everything I need (including my laptop) and is the perfect accent print for my everyday outfits.

Coach Quilted Jacket

Before we enter puffer-jacket territory, I recommend shopping this quilted style while the weather permits.

Adidas Gazelle Sneaker

Did I just find the perfect fall sneaker?

H&M Rib-Knit Turtleneck Sweater

I’d copy this whole look if I were you.

Le Specs Lunita Sunglasses

If you’re in the market for new sunglasses for fall, consider this timeless shape.

Ann Taylor Faux Leather Trim Sherpa Coat

Instead of reaching for a casual shacket, try opting for this sherpa coat as a more elevated outerwear option.

Vince Long Sleeve Mock Neck Dress

This sweater dress might as well be labeled as a blanket with how soft it really is.

H&M Rib-Knit Off-the-shoulder Sweater

This is such a cute fall/winter date night top.

Mango Pinstripe Suit Pants

Personally, I’m going for pinstripe trousers over cargo pants this season.

Nordstrom Macombs Water Resistant Moto Boot

Ann Taylor Ribbed Crew Neck Cardigan

Pale pink is an unexpected fall color choice, but that’s why I love it.

Free People Petite Bow

The easiest and prettiest hair accessory on the market.

Ann Taylor Wool Blend Peacoat

I’m really into classic tailoring this season, this peacoat included.