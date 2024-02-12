A Vacation Is Screaming My Name—30 Fashion and Beauty Items I Won't Board the Plane Without

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
I've reached the point of winter where no amount of self-tanner and vitamin D supplements can shake my desperate need for some 80-degree weather. The cure can only come in the form of a plane ticket to Florida and a suitcase full of the latest arrivals begging to be worn on vacation. All of my favorite brands are starting to release new, shiny things for spring, and while I can't wear them in NYC yet, I'm stocking up now, and I suggest you do the same. Below, you'll find a lineup of new swimwear, sandals, beach bags, and beauty items that will be going through TSA with me. Vacation is all about comfort and relaxation, and the following items are just as laid-back as my mentality. Keep scrolling to shop the pieces I'm adding to my packing list.
Easy Vacation Looks
When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes recommended by a MC writer or editor, or by an expert we've spoken to. Learn more about how we review products.
SPF (and Botox) can only go so far. It's time to start covering our faces in style.
There's something about going out of town that makes me go for the bolder accessories.
The next big color trend: royal blue.
It's not a vacation without at least one night out dancing. I'll be wearing this.
I'm in need of a new pair of denim shorts. These excite me the most.
I'm skipping bows and going straight to fruit this spring.
If I'm going to do a minidress, it will come in the form of this baby-doll style.
You didn't think I would leave out spring's trendiest sandal, did you?
I prefer my accessories to add a pop of color and texture to every outfit.
The year of pink and florals continues in 2024 with this cute bikini.
If they're good enough for Hailey Bieber, they're good enough for me.
Uniqlo is single-handedly proving my theory that good linen doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg.
This balconette-style swimsuit is so flattering on all cup sizes.
Effortless Beauty Essentials
If you love the Shape Tape concealer, allow me to introduce you to your new favorite bronzing product. You might as well buy this set of two while you can.
Doubling up on my SPF with this glowy skin tint.
IMO, matte lips don't belong on a beach vacation. I'm going with these glossy balms instead.
I'll be freshening up my beach waves with this styling tool.
My back-up plan just in case my natural tan decides not to make an appearance.
This is the quickest way to reapply SPF, and the scent is so nostalgic.
I love adding a touch of highlighter to my collarbone and shoulders to boost the glow factor.
I'll pass on the coconut scents and go for warm vanilla notes instead.
Every travel expert knows that palettes with more than one product are the way to go.