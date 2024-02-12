A Vacation Is Screaming My Name—30 Fashion and Beauty Items I Won't Board the Plane Without

Every sandal, swimsuit, and SPF product I could ever need.

vacation packing list
Natalie Gray Herder
Natalie Gray Herder
published

I've reached the point of winter where no amount of self-tanner and vitamin D supplements can shake my desperate need for some 80-degree weather. The cure can only come in the form of a plane ticket to Florida and a suitcase full of the latest arrivals begging to be worn on vacation. All of my favorite brands are starting to release new, shiny things for spring, and while I can't wear them in NYC yet, I'm stocking up now, and I suggest you do the same. Below, you'll find a lineup of new swimwear, sandals, beach bags, and beauty items that will be going through TSA with me. Vacation is all about comfort and relaxation, and the following items are just as laid-back as my mentality. Keep scrolling to shop the pieces I'm adding to my packing list.

Easy Vacation Looks

Onia Sweater Maxi Dress

The easy dinner ensemble starts with this knit dress.

Havaianas Slim Square Logo Pop Up Flip Flops

I'm a Havaianas girl through and through.

Lack of Color The Cove Straw Bucket Hat

SPF (and Botox) can only go so far. It's time to start covering our faces in style.

Hunza G Pamela Swim One Piece

I can confirm Hunza G makes the most comfortable one-pieces.

Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses

There's something about going out of town that makes me go for the bolder accessories.

Faithfull the Brand Ria Smocked Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress

The next big color trend: royal blue.

Original Retro Brand Malibu Tennis Tee

IMO, the best swim cover-up is a vintage-inspired tee.

Seafolly Beach Short

Whoever made pajamas cool enough to wear outside, I want to thank you.

Lovers and Friends Selma Top

It's not a vacation without at least one night out dancing. I'll be wearing this.

Vida High Rise Relaxed Straight Shorts
Agolde Vida High Rise Relaxed Straight Shorts

I'm in need of a new pair of denim shorts. These excite me the most.

Alohas Paixao Blue Leather Sandals

More royal blue! You're welcome for these.

Anthropologie Large Fruit Hair Claw Clips

I'm skipping bows and going straight to fruit this spring.

Free People Free-est Mila Mini

If I'm going to do a minidress, it will come in the form of this baby-doll style.

Jeffrey Campbell Shelly Laser Cut Flats

You didn't think I would leave out spring's trendiest sandal, did you?

Staud Beaded Bean Convertible Bag

I prefer my accessories to add a pop of color and texture to every outfit.

L*Space Monica Bikini Bottom in Pink Quartz

The year of pink and florals continues in 2024 with this cute bikini.

Otra Eyewear Nove Rectangle Sunglasses

If they're good enough for Hailey Bieber, they're good enough for me.

Uniqlo Premium Linen Striped Long-Sleeve Shirt

Uniqlo is single-handedly proving my theory that good linen doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg.

Peony Ruched Cup Balconette Bikini Top

This balconette-style swimsuit is so flattering on all cup sizes.

Hat Attack Jane Tote

The definition of a really good carry-all.

Effortless Beauty Essentials

Tarte Sculpt Tape Bronzing Wand Duo with Contour Brush

If you love the Shape Tape concealer, allow me to introduce you to your new favorite bronzing product. You might as well buy this set of two while you can.

It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Foundation + Serum SPF 40

Doubling up on my SPF with this glowy skin tint.

True Botanicals Radiant Moisture Lock Glossy Lip Balm Duo

IMO, matte lips don't belong on a beach vacation. I'm going with these glossy balms instead.

Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Barrel Waver

I'll be freshening up my beach waves with this styling tool.

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water Duo

My back-up plan just in case my natural tan decides not to make an appearance.

Vacation SPF 50 Super Spritz Face Mist

This is the quickest way to reapply SPF, and the scent is so nostalgic.

LYS Beauty Aim High Multi-Use Liquid Highlighter

I love adding a touch of highlighter to my collarbone and shoulders to boost the glow factor.

Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum

I'll pass on the coconut scents and go for warm vanilla notes instead.

Benefit Cosmetics Twinkle Beach Mini Blush & Highlighter

Every travel expert knows that palettes with more than one product are the way to go.

Josie Maran Butter Up Whipped Argan Body Butter Tube Duo

I don't take risks with hotel-provided mini lotions. Pack these instead—you won't regret it.