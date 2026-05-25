The early start of summer can be a tease. Mentally, you’re in a bikini with a cold drink in hand; in reality, you’re packing a sweater for dinner and debating whether a three-hour drive to the coast is worth the traffic. For a long weekend that actually delivers on the fantasy, the Bahamas makes a convincing case: close enough for a three-day escape, warm enough to feel like a true reset, and just removed from the usual Florida circuit to register as an actual getaway.

The trick is knowing where to land. Summer travel often asks one destination to satisfy too many people, but set along Nassau’s Cable Beach, Baha Mar is unusually good at accommodating conflicting vacation personalities. One person wants sun and silence. Another is already thinking about dinner. A child, naturally, wants a water slide. Someone else packed multiple dresses and expects them to be seen. Here, none of those agendas feels mutually exclusive—which, in its own way, is the luxury.

And while it would be easy to treat Nassau as simply a convenient backdrop, the city has an identity beyond resort life. There’s the colonial architecture downtown, the Straw Market’s longstanding craft tradition, conch salad eaten outdoors, and the particular warmth of Bahamian hospitality that feels genuinely unforced. Nassau doesn’t have the see-and-be-seen machinery of some warm-weather destinations, which is part of its appeal. The pace is slower, the mood less performative, and for a three-day trip, that can feel refreshing.

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In Nassau, you can make the trip as independent or as buttoned up as you want. A villa makes sense for a larger group; island hopping to Eluethra, Paradise Island, or Harbor Island if you want the Bahamas to feel more exploratory; Baha Mar is the easy answer if the point of the trip is to land, unpack, and not spend the next 72 hours making decisions.

Rosewood Baha Mar is the most elegant version of that ease. It gives you access to the scale of Baha Mar while still feeling a bit removed. The mood is quieter and more residential: hand-painted walls, local art, shaded terraces, soft tropical colors, and rooms that feel like a vacation home. The suites are especially useful for families, with space to spread out, full kitchens, and sweeping patios.

The beautifully appointed Living Room serves local bush teas in the morning and afternoon, while the Library Bar gives the hotel a properly grown-up evening ritual, with an extensive whiskey selection and the kind of atmosphere that makes a nightcap unexpectedly high on the itinerary. The beach and pool carry that same energy: polished, calm, and notably free of the early-morning beach-chair scramble that can define larger resorts—which is exactly the note you want in a place designed to make vacation easy.

Baha Mar is very good at letting you do as much—or as little—as you want without making either choice feel wrong. If you’re staying at Rosewood, that often starts at the pool, which has a distinctly calmer, more grown-up rhythm than the nearby accommodations. If your version of activity involves a robe, book an afternoon treatment at Sense, A Rosewood Spa.

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If you’re traveling with children—or adults who become children near a lazy river—Baha Bay is right there with slides, water sports, and enough built-in entertainment to keep everyone occupied without requiring much thought.

For the person who likes a little movement, a day on the boat is the obvious call. Nassau’s waters tend to be especially inviting this time of year—calm, clear, and exactly the shade of blue people spend the winter fantasizing about. Go snorkeling, island hop, spend the day around Rose Island, or lean into the slightly cliché, but undeniably fun swim-with-the-pigs excursion.

And while it’s easy to stay happily within the resort orbit, Nassau is worth a visit. The Straw Market remains a classic stop for woven goods and local craft, and if the timing lines up, Junkanoo offers the kind of joyful mood that reminds you the Bahamas is far more than a pretty beach backdrop.

At night, there’s the casino, which somehow manages to make gambling feel less grim, thanks to the fact that you’re still in resort wear and steps from the ocean. Even if blackjack is not your thing, it gives the evening a bit of a buzz.

One of the nicer things about the island is that meals allow you to choose your own adventure. It can be a long, salt-haired lunch that drifts into sunset at Costa, where the perfect order is a spicy margarita, the tinga tacos, and chips and guac. It is relaxed, pretty, and very easy to stay longer than you meant to.

Café Boulud is the other mood, and the place to book when you want one meal that feels like an occasion instead of an extension of the beach day. Daniel Boulud’s Baha Mar outpost has that polished, old-school glamour that makes dinner feel like an occasion, but without the stiffness that phrase sometimes implies. It’s French, yes, but not in a way that feels oddly disconnected from where you are—local seafood and Caribbean ingredients folded into every dish.

Arawak Cay, better known as the Fish Fry, has been one of Nassau’s great gathering places for decades: a strip of casual seafood spots with endless conch, snapper, cold beer, and music. The Poop Deck is a Nassau classic for fresh seafood by the water, the kind of place that reminds you not every vacation meal needs to be overly produced.

The ideal packing list accounts for both the dress you brought for dinner and the footwear you do not mind getting a little sandy.