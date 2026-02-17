Christmas in New York is magical—yes. But it’s also crowded and, let’s face it, expensive. While winter might not be the obvious choice for a girls’ weekend, hear me out: January and February are two of my favorite times to escape to New York City.

The holiday crowds have finally thinned, hotel prices are far more reasonable, and it gives you something fun to look forward to when the weather is freezing and the social calendar feels a little bare.

January in New York doesn't have the over-the-top sparkle of December, but that’s exactly the point. Without the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds on Fifth Avenue (and with dinner reservations and theater tickets you can actually snag) the city feels a lot less hectic and maybe even magical in its own way.

I recently headed into the city for two separate outings—one with my high school friends and one with my sister—and discovered some cozy new favorite spots along the way.

Where to Stay

A Premier Chelsea room at the Hotel Chelsea. (Image credit: Leading Hotels of the World)

The Hotel Chelsea has been home to countless artists, authors, and musicians over the years. If you’re looking to combine history with modern luxury (plus an extremely central location), look no further.

With its modern artwork, moody furniture and roaring fireplace, the lobby is an absolute vibe and immediately sets the tone for your stay. My friends and I checked into a Premier Chelsea room, and it truly felt like returning to our own New York apartment, complete with quirky wallpaper and a luxe bathroom I didn’t want to leave.

As a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, the Hotel Chelsea combines that sense of comfort with an artsy feel that makes it stand out from other hotels in the city—and touches like a guitar amp on the night stand tie back to the property's storied history.

The only downside? You might have the "Tortured Poets Department" stuck in your head all weekend or find yourself repeatedly thinking, “This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel." A small price to pay, if you ask me.

Where to Eat

Tea sandwiches at Lady Mendl's are always a hit. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

No girls' trip is complete without some memorable meals, and dinner at Café Chelsea was a highlight of my weekend with friends. If you didn’t know you were in Manhattan, you could easily imagine you were tucked inside a Parisian bistro. The panisse appetizer was so good, it sent my best friend on a quest to recreate it at home, and both the Chelsea burger and rotisserie chicken were instant hits at our table.

When my sister and I were in search of the perfect January brunch, we landed at Dolly’s in Hell’s Kitchen. Bottomless mimosas served in a boot-shaped glass and a near-perfect avocado eggs Benedict? Yes, please. Even better, the Christmas décor was still up (we visited on January 6), adding a little extra sparkle to our visit.

And then there’s afternoon tea. There’s nothing better than settling in with tiers of tea sandwiches, cakes and a hot brew on a cold winter afternoon. As a royal editor, I’ve become something of an afternoon tea aficionado, and Lady Mendl’s Tea Salon serves my favorite tea sandwiches anywhere. Set inside a Georgian brownstone, the atmosphere feels both warm and refined—and if you ask nicely, you might even leave with a ghost story or two from the staff.

What to Do

My sister and I absolutely loved Chess on Broadway. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

Winter in New York also means it's easier to secure Broadway tickets. My sister and I had been waiting months to see Chess starring Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher. With music by ABBA and powerhouse performances across the board, the show definitely did not disappoint. I went in looking forward to seeing Tveit, but I left with a new favorite Broadway star in Nicholas Christopher. Trust me—go see it.

On a separate trip with my friends, we discovered Baretto, which quickly became our new favorite spot for a late-night drink. Located above Midtown’s Fasano restaurant, the intimate jazz bar features live music every Friday and Saturday night, along with a menu of creative cocktails. We were blown away by the performances, and there may or may not be a video of me playing air saxophone floating around somewhere.