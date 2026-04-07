Welcome to Marie Claire’s Global Glow Guide , your one-stop-shop to the best beauty destinations around the world. Whether you need to find a bouncy blowout while traveling abroad or the best facial to rehab post-flight skin, we’ve got you covered.

Somewhere between the gasp-inducing landing and your first swim, you begin to notice that people look a little more polished than usual in St. Barths. Spend a few days there—long enough to settle into the island’s rhythm—and the pattern reveals itself: mornings are for sunlit swims off quiet beaches like Gouverneur, leisurely Mediterranean-style lunches fill the afternoons, and the rest of the day is for the kind of rituals that turn looking “undone” into an art form.

That effortlessly refined aesthetic isn’t accidental here; it’s a commitment to maintenance, from facials that erase jet lag to hammams that make the Caribbean sun feel like an ally. In Gustavia, Fouquet’s draws as much from its setting as its spa—a hilltop perch with sweeping harbor views, manicured pools, and treatments attuned to the island’s slower tempo. Over on a more secluded stretch of Flamands, Cheval Blanc defines a different vibe: garden paths, a quiet shoreline, and an understated calm that makes lingering feel like part of the ritual.

Whatever your mood, this guide contains the most coveted spots on the island—establishments that locals and regulars rely on to maintain that year-round St. Barths glow.

Best Facials

Fouquet’s St. Barths - Spa Diane Barrière

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If there’s a place that explains the island’s particular brand of polish and style, it’s Fouquet’s. Set just above Gustavia, the hotel masters that rare balance—lively when you want a scene, but entirely private when you don’t. The terrace bar catches the light at sunset, but just beyond it, the property opens into private terraces and cabanas, so you can slip out of view, even in the center of town.

The Spa Diane Barrière runs on a distinctly French logic: precise, methodical, and corrective. Facials are built around Biologique Recherche and similarly serious formulas, with an emphasis on technique over theatrics. The signature Remodeling Face treatment—part manual, part microcurrent—works at a structural level, lifting and refining without tipping into anything obvious. You leave looking more refined than before, like the lighting has been adjusted slightly in your favor. Massages follow the same approach—tailored, effective, and designed to reset rather than overwhelm.

That philosophy extends beyond the spa—Fouquet’s is a place that understands how to give you space. The property is made up of just 21 bungalow-style suites, scattered along the hillside with a kind of deliberate privacy. Each comes with its own terrace and plunge pool, positioned so precisely that you can spend an entire afternoon in the sun without anyone in your line of sight—no wandering glances, should you decide to tan without bikini lines, just the red roofs of Gustavia and the horizon beyond.

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Bespoke Facial: 60 Minutes

Cost: $207

Eden Rock - Eden Spa x Dr. Barbara Sturm

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Eden Rock holds the center of the island’s social rhythm, but carries it with the unmistakable sophistication of Oetker Hotels (it is, after all, the Caribbean sibling to the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the south of France). Set directly on St. Jean Beach, the property manages to be the island’s most high-profile stage while remaining a deeply personal sanctuary.

The crown jewel of the wellness offering is the SturmGlow Eden Rock with HydraFacial, offered exclusively here. It pairs HydraFacial’s deep cleansing and extraction with Dr. Barbara Sturm’s anti-inflammatory, barrier-focused formulas, delivering immediate but controlled results: smoother texture, clearer pores, and that even, hydrated finish that reads simply as “well-rested.” You can step out of a treatment and straight into a late-afternoon lunch at Jean-Georges’ Sand Bar without missing a beat.

As Sturm describes it, there’s “a real sense of ease and elegance” here, which is exactly what the experience delivers. Her presence is felt throughout—the spa, the treatments, even the rooms, which are stocked with her products. The overall effect is considered without ever becoming formal. You look better, but more importantly, you look like yourself, just slightly recalibrated.

Super Anti-Aging Facial: 90 minutes

Cost: $451

Cheval Blanc St. Barth

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Cheval Blanc is the island’s most refined expression of luxury, which is unsurprising, given its place within LVMH’s elite hospitality portfolio. Set along Flamands Beach, the Guerlain spa is tucked into tropical gardens where the entire setup feels deliberately softened: the air, the light, the pace of the day.

Facials draw on Guerlain’s 200-year heritage, but what sets them apart is the technique. Treatments rely on precise, considered manual work—lifting, draining, refining—adjusted in real time rather than following a fixed protocol. The effect is cumulative rather than dramatic: skin looks clearer, more even, more settled, as if it’s arrived at its best version gradually.

It’s luxury at its most convincing. You leave looking rested, not treated—which, here, is often the more believable result.

Tailor-Made Facial: 90 minutes

Cost: $359

Best Spas

Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa

There are not many places where you check in for a multi-day reset built around your biological age, but Le Barthélemy is one of them. Its longevity retreats, developed with Saint-Barth Longevity and Dr. Franck Baudino, are less spa programs than full-scale recalibrations—multi-day, highly personalized, and priced accordingly, with more comprehensive stays reaching upwards of $27,000.

Everything begins with data: biological age testing, hormonal and metabolic analysis, inflammation markers, and even microbiome mapping. From there, the experience becomes more structured than typical wellness—targeted nutrition, cold exposure, light therapy, and movement, all shaped around the individual.

It’s technical, but never clinical. Treatments unfold between the beach, the spa, and private villas, with recovery built into the day. It’s less about switching off and more about optimizing—arguably where this category is headed.

La Mer Hydrating Facial: 60 minutes

Cost: $301

Hotel Christopher - Sisley Spa

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Set along the rocky cliffs at Pointe Milou, the Sisley Spa at Hotel Christopher leans into its setting without overcomplicating it. The French brand itself runs the spa, so treatments are built around Sisley’s phyto-aromatic formulas—botanical blends and essential oils, applied with a level of consistency that feels considered rather than improvised. Treatment rooms open directly onto the sea, with the sound of the waves and the trade winds moving through the space. The setting is like a postcard, with a view that’s long, uninterrupted, and a tad dramatic.

Regeneration Experience: 120 minutes

Cost: $428

Best Massages

Rosewood Le Guanahani

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Set across its own peninsula, Rosewood Le Guanahani feels properly removed from the rest of the island. The Sense Spa is expansive but remains understated, prioritizing rhythm and continuity over intensity. Treatments are longer and more structured, with a focus on fluid, continuous movement rather than anything overly targeted. There’s a sense of method to it—everything is done properly, without rushing or excess—which is what makes the result last. It’s the place you go when you actually have the time to switch off.

The Ouanalao Ritual: 120 minutes

Cost: $390

Le Sereno

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On the lagoon in Grand Cul-de-Sac, Le Sereno’s spa is about as close to the water as it gets, with a beachfront treatment pavilion set directly on the shoreline. Massages are lighter and more continuous—no heavy pressure, no overworked sequences—just long, unhurried strokes that follow the body rather than interrupt it. Valmont products keep the approach precise and elevated without tipping into anything clinical. It’s the kind of place you book mid-morning, then drift straight into lunch at Al Mare without really breaking the rhythm of the day.

Relaxing Massage: 60 minutes

Cost: $191

Hotel Le Toiny

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More discreet, more remote, the spa at Le Toiny sits in a restored cottage at the Beach Club, just above the water, open to the breeze and slightly removed from the rest of the island. Massages are less choreographed and more responsive—guided as much by the setting as by the therapist. You’re aware of the wind, the sound of the water, the fact that nothing feels particularly structured. At a certain point, you stop paying attention to what’s being done and just sink into the bliss, which is usually the point.

Custom Massage: 60 minutes

Cost: call to inquire

Best Manicure & Pedicure

Beauty Secrets (Gustavia)

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This is where the locals go. Beauty Secrets is understated and efficient, with a focus on consistency over atmosphere. It’s not especially flashy, but that’s part of the appeal—the manicures hold, the shaping is clean, and everything is done properly. In a place where salt, sun, and sand tend to undo most things quickly, that reliability matters more than anything else.

Best Blowout

Lorient Coiffure

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This is where people go when they want their hair to cooperate with the climate rather than fight it. Located in the heart of Lorient, this salon is a longstanding fixture known for efficient, well‑executed blowouts using high‑quality professional formulas—Olaplex, Kérastase, and other salon‑grade lines. The approach is polished but never overworked, ensuring the finish holds through the island's humidity and still looks effortless for dinner.

Best Culturally Immersive Wellness Experience

Zion Gym

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Zion is the island’s authentic wellness hub, an open-air ecosystem where the disciplined side of St. Barths shows up to train and recover. It functions as a high-performance social club where you can follow a "feet-in-the-sand" workout with a targeted sports massage in the Treehouse or an inflammation-busting ice bath. The ritual usually culminates at the Jungle Bar, which serves everything from ginger-heavy wellness shots and protein shakes to spirulina smoothies. It’s unpretentious and deeply real—you leave feeling like you’ve tapped into the island’s actual pulse rather than just observing it from a lounge chair.

Best Shopping Destination

Zimmermann

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If there’s an unofficial uniform to high-end resort dressing, Zimmermann is it. From the Hamptons to St. Tropez to Capri—and very much here—Zimmermann has effectively set the tone: floaty dresses, sun-washed prints, and silhouettes that feel considered without being complicated. What sets it apart is the craftsmanship. The pieces hold their shape, move well, and photograph exactly how you want them to. In St. Barths, it doesn’t read as a trend so much as a default—usually paired with a Loewe basket bag, K Jacques sandals, and very little else. You don’t look like you’re trying to make a statement; you just look like you’ve settled into the island’s pace.

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