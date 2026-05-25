Countless mystery-thriller authors have cult followings and ascend to the top of bestseller lists, but not all of them straddle YA and adult audiences. British phenom Holly Jackson, however, does—and has followed all of the clues and gathered all of the evidence to know how to be damn good at it.

In less than a decade, Jackson has become one of the top-selling crime authors in the U.K., thanks in part to her largely teen-girl readership, whom she reveres and have followed her with each release since her 2019 debut, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. The book, following teenage detective Pip's investigation into a cold case, peaked at No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list, where it spent over 77 weeks, and its Netflix adaptation went on to reach No. 1 on its streaming charts in roughly 80 countries.

With a highly devoted fan base and a healthy Easter egg-hiding habit, the author has even earned the nickname “ The Taylor Swift of books ,” selling more than 10 million novels in the process. It checks out, considering how intricately she plans her whodunnits. "I am obsessive about it," she has said . "I don't quite have a 'murder board' because it's not on the wall, but it is on the floor."

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Whether you’re just discovering the British writer thanks to her recent foray into adult thrillers, you’re a diehard fan, or obsessed with Netflix's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, there's much to dive into. Below, we ranked every one of Holly Jackson's books so you know which one to pick up next.

Every Holly Jackson Book, Ranked

How to read Holly Jackson's books in order:

There are several different ways to approach Holly Jackson’s novels. If you want to dive straight into the young adult series that made the author famous, you’ll want to start with A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, followed by its sequels, Good Girl, Bad Blood and As Good As Dead, and its prequel novella, Kill Joy.

Five Survive, The Reappearance of Rachel Price, and Not Quite Dead Yet can be read in any order, since they’re all standalone novels.

If you prefer to read your books in the order that Jackson wrote them, however, you’ll start with the same first two books, but switch up the order of Kill Joy, which was released in February 2021, and As Good As Dead, the final book in the Good Girl’s Guide series, which was released in August 2021.



You can see Jackson's full chronological list below:

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Zain Iqbal and Emma Myers bring Ravi and Pip to life in Netflix's adaptation of A Good Girl's Build to Murder. (Image credit: Sally Mais/Netflix)

Which of Holly Jackson books are being adapted into TV shows or movies?

So far, two of Holly Jackson’s books—A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and Good Girl, Bad Blood—have been adapted for the small screen. The first season of the series debuted on Netflix and BBC Three in 2024, and season 2 will premiere on May 27, 2026.

While Poppy Cogan adapted the novel for the screen for season 1, Jackson told Variety that she had a lot of input into the final product. “I was very heavily involved in the show,” she said. “I was doing script notes throughout. I was basically…working 24/7 on the show.”

According to the author, the work came naturally. “I like to joke that I’m a screenwriter trapped in the body of a novelist,” she once told the New York Times . “I’m very visual. I need to be able to run the entire story, kind of like a movie in my head, before I put it down on paper.”

As such, she had opinions on the series, which she said was originally “far too different” from the book. She told Variety, "I just made it very clear at that point that if they weren’t going to adapt the book as an adaptation, I could take it elsewhere."

The author added, "If I hadn’t offered my sage advice and guidance and butted in, the show wouldn’t look the way it is today."

Season 2 debuts on Netflix on May 27, 2026. (Image credit: Netflix)

Season 2, which adapts the sophomore novel, Good Girl, Bad Blood, sees Jackson even more involved. This time around, she has a co-writing credit with Cogan. "I am BEYOND thrilled that we can continue Pip’s story and, this time, I’m writing on the show!" she said in a statement to Netflix's Tudum.

She expounded upon her role to Radio Times , saying, "I’ve always wanted to write for the screen as well as books, and with season 2, this is my take on what the show should be. I’m confident fans will love it—I’m really proud of it."

We'll have to wait and see if Book 3, As Good As Dead, or even the prequel, makes it to the screen. We certainly hope we'll see more of Pip's story play out; after all, the material is there!

Why Trust Us

In case you haven’t noticed, we’re kind of obsessed with books . Our team of editors and writers regularly spends hours scrolling through #Booktok , reading feedback on Goodreads and Reddit to see what hidden gems we’ve yet to discover, and, most importantly, actually reading the books we put on our lists.

We’re interviewing your favorite authors , listening to podcasts for the dirt on the best new book adaptations , and out in the world, checking out buzzy literary scenes. Bottom line: You should trust us because we’re lovers of the written word—just like you.