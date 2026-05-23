I’ve been counting down to summer since the middle of winter and what seemed like a never-ending onslaught of snow. As I enter the long weekend and warmer weather and I can officially see the end of the cold weather tunnel, I am prepping by spending hours on The Real Real for my beach outfits and scrolling IG for my ideal summer manicure .

This week’s best nail looks are all over my summer mani mood board, with vibrant colors and out-of-the-box, abstract designs. There’s a special throwback to my favorite sneakers, and there’s a couple of fish-themed nail designs (stay with me) that are so fun and chic, it makes me think, “Is summer 2026 going to be all about the fish nails?” Don't worry, I’ll be closely watching that space to see if there's a new nail trend percolating.

Until then, below are the 10 best nail looks of the week. Happy long weekend.

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Textured Summer Prints

Textured Summer Prints A photo posted by on

How cool are these nails? Nail artist Daniela Campos created this intricate summer mix of bright yellow, pinks, and greens with abstract designs. And the raised decals really are just *chef’s kiss.*

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish in 402 Vantine Fuschia $35 at Nordstrom

Little Fish

Little Fish A photo posted by on

Tinned fish is truly having a moment and this mani from founder of Violette_FR and makeup artist Violette just speaks to its chic rebrand (and I’m so here for it). The design is intricate with fine details, and really pops against a bare background.

“I love that nails can be an extension of self-expression,” Violette tells Marie Claire. “Ahead of my recent trip to St. Barths, I asked manicurist Danny Tavarez for a fun sardine design, which paired perfectly with my Annelise Michelson ring.”

Manucurist Quick Dry Intense Color - Snow $14 at Manucurist US

Simple Mix & Match

Simple Mix & Match A photo posted by on

Sometimes all I need is just a mix of different single shades to make me happy. Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created a colorful mix for Tracee Ellis Ross that works so seamlessly to match her look.

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Hermès Les Mains Hermès in 79 Jaune Imperial $66 at Nordstrom

Rainbow Fish

Rainbow Fish A photo posted by on

This delightful mix of multi-colored fish designs from nail artist Kiara Rodriguez Ortiz is pure joy, reminding everyone how magical the sea really can be. “I was inspired by the Caribbean Sea, which surrounds the beaches of my island, Puerto Rico,” Rodriguez Ortiz tells Marie Claire. “And by the vibrant colors we see on the island during the summer.” And as an added bonus, some glitter at the base for an extra sparkle.

Kokoh Nails Shop Boga Neon Pink - Gel Paint $10.50 at kokohnailsshop.com

Glossy Mix

Glossy Mix A photo posted by on

I love jelly nails, especially this fun one that mixes and matches different shades and designs. Celebrity nail artist Kim Truong created a chic, cool-toned jelly mix for Emma Chamberlain that I’ll want to copy ASAP.

Velvet Bloom

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Combining two of my favorite nail trends, nail artist Lucinda Victoria Greenman created a warm, mesmerizing mix of lilac velvet and deep purple Japanese blooming gel. It’s a chic mix that’s super fun. “When I saw this cat eye creation from nail artist Laura Jane , I was immediately inspired and had to recreate my own twist,” Greenman tells Marie Claire. “I love doing fun sets like this and putting my own spin.”

Nailberry L'Oxygéné Nail Polish in Le Temps Des Cerises $21 at violetgrey.com

Converse Laces

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Me and elementary school best friends (special shoutout to my BFFs Chelsea and Katie) would claim a Converse color to add a pop of color to our mandatory Catholic school uniform. So this really fun nail look from nail artist Ivana Ljoljic brings back all the nostalgic feels.

“My landlady [told] me I should do Converse nails and I thought that was such a cute idea,” Ljoljic tells Marie Claire. “I’ve always been a huge Converse fan, and I love how these turned out.”

The attention to detail is amazing and the secret to those crisp shoe lace lines, she says, is the already integrated thin brush of the LA Colors Art Deco Nail polish and a dotting tool. “It makes straight lines so much easier,” she says. “Honestly, this whole look was super easy to do.”

L.A. Colors Cosmetics Art Deco Nail Art Polish View at lacolors.com

'60s Abstract

60s Abstract A photo posted by on

Fashion and design-wise, it’s hard to pick a favorite decade, but the '60s have a very special place in my heart. Which is probably why I was drawn to this incredibly chic nail look from artist Cerise Carvalho , who took inspo from those bold 1960s mid-century patterns. Plus the color combo of plum and chartreuse is just so deliciously satisfying. “I wanted to bring bold shapes and unconventional color palettes to my nails,” says Carvalho. “Especially in the summer when I want something a little more eye-catching.”

Mediterranean Summer

Mediterranean Summer A photo posted by on

Sadly, a summer sun bathing in Ibiza or drinking Aperol Spritzes in Capri may not be in the cards for me this summer, but that won’t stop me from loving this Mediterranean beach-inspired mani. Created by Vanity Projects nail artist Manami Takagi is a bright mix of stripes and fish, tomato, and lemon decals for a really fun summer nail look.

Aprés Gel-X Natural Almond Medium Box of Tips - Pro (600pcs) $29.99 at apresnail.com

Spring Chrome

Spring Chrome A photo posted by on

Technically we are still in spring mode. So before we sign off and dive deep into summer, why not bling it up? Nail artist San Sung Kim dressed up a silver chrome base with beaded florals for a bold mani that’s super stylish.

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