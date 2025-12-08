The One "Antiquated Tradition" Prince William Is Desperate to Get Rid of When He "Finally" Becomes King

"You can expect that to be one of the first things to go," a royal source said.

When it comes Christmas, the British Royal Family has a plethora of traditions, many of which date back decades. But according to a new report, Prince William isn't a fan of one holiday tradition in particular, which he believes to be "antiquated."

According to the Daily Mail, "[W]hen Prince William becomes King, it is understood that he will scrap an outdated ceremony which involves handing out 'joke' £5 [$6.65] presents in strict order of royal seniority."

The outlet suggested that Prince William would likely keep the tradition of exchanging "joke" gifts, but he'd obliterate any semblance of "hierarchy." The so-called "'antiquated' game involves the cheap gifts being handed out" by the monarch "from a specially-assembled trestle [or folding] table in a ritual which perfectly captures the Windsor pecking order."

One royal source told the outlet, "While William's mind is on much bigger changes than just the trestle [folding] table, it's well known to be one of those antiquated traditions that he's never really taken to." The source further alleged, "You can expect that to be one of the first things to go when he eventually hosts his first Sandringham Christmas."

Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte laughing and talking to clergymen at Westminster Abbey during Together at Christmas 2025

The publication also noted that Prince William has apparently gotten used to spending Christmas Day with his own family—wife Princess Kate and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—at Anmer Hall.

Per the Daily Mail, "Friends say the couple enjoy the Middleton-style 'family chaos' present opening rather than Sandringham's more orchestrated festivities."

Prince WIlliam, Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis decorating a Christmas tree

Basically, "when it's finally his turn to host," William will apparently be implementing some changes, and the folding tables could be the first casualty. "I can't know how to hear any more about tables," said Prince William, probably.

