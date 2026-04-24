The bag—basket shaped, with a ruffled trim along the top and snap-removable straps—can be seen wherever there are well-dressed moms pushing strollers. They're perched outside daycares and music classes; they're joining on daily errands and meet-ups with fellow moms at the park. At a new Upper East Side outpost of the coffee chain Fellini on a recent Thursday morning, there are two sets of chatting parents at the walk-up window, two gingham stroller basket bags perched beneath the fresh iced lattes in their cup holders.

Any tote or backpack can serve as a stroller bag, with ample storage space and a wipe-down interior. But for a growing network of moms from New York to Paris, it's this bag, MiniCoton's Basket Bag, that's the only option they want dangling from the handlebars of their Bugaboos and Nunas.

Jimena Gonzalez added a MiniCoton bag to her registry "the second I found out I was expecting." (Image credit: Jimena Gonzalez)

In a sea of plain neoprene totes and function-first diaper backpacks, the ruffled trims and playful patterns on a MiniCoton bag tend to stand out. They come in multicolor ginghams and bold cabana stripes; a sold-out collaboration with the brand Call It By Your Name mixed various bandana prints onto the same exterior. Once you see one swinging from another parent's stroller, you can't unsee it. Oregon-based content creator Jimena Gonzalez was so smitten when one crossed her feed, she acted fast ahead of her second pregnancy: "The second I found out I was expecting, it went straight onto my registry," she says.

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But Instagram-friendly design only partially explains their ascent. A waterproof interior to combat leaky bottles helps; so do the easy-access, snap-on straps and the under-$150 price tag. In some ways, it's the next coming of the Internet-famous Amazon Coat: an item that's not over-designed while fulfilling the needs of an exacting customer (a busy, yet style-forward parent).

MiniCoton sells several varieties of stroller bags, but its basket style with a ruffled trim has become a hit among online moms. (Image credit: MiniCoton)

The basket bag's ascent has been years in the making. Natalia Martinez, MiniCoton's founder, says it launched at the end of 2023. Setting a global mom-bag trend wasn't a goal for the Barcelona-based label, which produces several varieties of tote bags and cotton stroller accessories locally in Spain. In fact, Martinez tells Marie Claire via email, she was more concerned with helping moms find more parenting essentials that felt designed for them—not just their children. "We wanted to place the focus on the mother rather than the baby. Alongside its practicality, the goal was to achieve an aesthetic and on-trend design."

According to moms who first encountered them in the wild, like SoulCycle instructor Victoria Brown, the brand succeeded. "I think I saw another mom at the playground with one, and I had never seen one prior to that, so I asked her where she found it." As a bandana-print obsessive, she landed on one of the Call Me collaboration versions. "It was me in a bag, and I had to have it!"

"It’s definitely one of those pieces that other moms notice right away," agrees Katy Schuele, a Brooklyn-based mom and fitness instructer. She says the bag has become a "cool-mom staple" in the borough best known for, well, "cool-mom" style.

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Now that a striped version hangs from her stroller, she reports friends ask about it "all the time. "It’s one of those rare things that feels both super functional and like a style piece, so it naturally becomes something people talk about," she says.

From left: Katy Schuele, Madison Rae, and Victoria Brown have all attached MiniCoton bags to their strollers—and recommended them to fellow moms. (Image credit: Katy Schuele; Madison Rae; Victoria Brown)

MiniCoton's bags aren't a U.S.-only phenomenon. The brand is frequently tagged in posts from moms in Paris, Milan, and Madrid. Henrietta Rix, founder of womenswear brand Rixo, has noticed them popping up all over London. "Lots of my friends have their pieces, and I've heard nothing but rave reviews," she says. "As a busy, working mum, but still wanting to have stylish and aesthetic yet practical baby accessories, I think MiniCoton has to be top of the list."

When IRL fans snap a photo of their strollers, MiniCoton sees the most growth. Instagram is, so far, its primary business driver. (While the brand declined to share exact sales figures, Martinez referred to MiniCoton's customer base as landing in the "thousands.") "From there, word of mouth has grown very naturally, as people share their experience with friends and other moms. That combination of personal recommendation and authentic content has been the strongest driver for the brand's growth around the world," Martinez says. And while bandanas and stripes get noticed, "easy-to-wear neutrals" are some of the most popular styles overall. Several moms end up customizing theirs further with bag charms, custom embroidery, and iron-on patches.

Versatile as the bag may be, some moms can't resist buying more than one. Madison Rae, another New York City-based influencer, currently owns two MiniCoton stroller bags: one striped (her "main city stroller bag), one in mixed bandana print (for travel). "Whenever I post my stroller, I get so many messages asking about the bag," she says. "I’ve started noticing them everywhere in my neighborhood too."

There's enough variety in MiniCoton's current store—over 100 different combinations, between the bags and extra straps—that the moms who already have one don't plan on gatekeeping. "I love them so much," Rae says, "they’ve become my go-to gift for new moms."

TOPICS parenting