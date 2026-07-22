Who Needs Shorts? Tracee Ellis Ross Beats the Heat in Sheer Pants Instead
Bermudas have some major competition.
When people receive a heatwave warning from the Weather app, their first instinct is to style a shorts trend of some sort. But if Bermuda shorts or Daisy Dukes don't fit the dress code, follow Tracee Ellis Ross's lead and switch to sheer pants instead.
On July 22, the actress posed for photographers before talking all things Broadway on The Today Show. Fresh off her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing, she reunited with red carpet stylist Karla Welch for an all-black outfit from Sportmax's Spring 2026 fashion show.
For the appearance, Ross tucked her draped tank top, with a single sheer cap sleeve, into high-rise trousers. Right around her hips, the organza-feel voile turned the black pants transparent. Besides the opaque waistline and interior slip shorts, Ross's bottoms looked as lightweight as a cotton dress. The wide-leg hems tapered toward her pointy pumps from French footwear brand Jude.
Her Sportmax moment proved in-office fashion people can go sheer this summer without breaching work etiquette. (Then, ditch the shorts underneath for after-hours affairs.)
During Sportmax's spring show, a model paired her peekaboo bottoms with an oversized crescent bag. Ross, on the other hand, scored Celine's take on the comically large coin purse trend, Doctor's Pouch, which featured a yellow gold kiss-lock closure. Unlike Sarah Jessica Parker—who is a fan of the Coach Kisslock Frame Bag—Ross carried the tote by its elongated shoulder strap, rather than as a clutch. Between her bag and see-through bottoms, Ross delivered a masterclass in adding personality to your work wardrobe.
While acting in Every Brilliant Thing, Ross wears a T-shirt, cuffed jeans, and her favorite Asics Gel-Kayano sneakers. All the more reason to model looks this fashion-forward while out for NYC's street style circuit. After giving Ross's look the standing ovation it deserves, shop the sheer pants below.
Shop Sheer Pants Inspired by Tracee Ellis Ross
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.