Princess Charlotte Teamed Up With Two Spanish Princesses During Her Daddy/Daughter Trip to Switzerland

Princess Charlotte was all about crossing off royal milestones during her trip to Switzerland with Prince William on Sunday, July 27. Along with making her first solo trip abroad with her dad, the 10-year-old also signed her full name for the first time in a royal Instagram post. The father/daughter duo traveled to watch England's women's soccer team, The Lionesses, win against Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final, and members of the Spanish royal family were also on hand for the exciting match.

The 19-year-old future queen of Spain, Princess Leonor, and her 18-year-old sister, Infanta Sofía, sat in the stands next to William and Charlotte as they cheered for their respective countries in Basel, Switzerland. The foursome also gathered for a group photo, which Prince William shared on Instagram and wrote, "Bring on the second half! May the best team win, @casareal.es!"

The Prince of Wales added a shaking hands emoji in between an English flag and a Spanish flag to represent their friendship. The Lionesses went on to win 3-1, and Prince William and a delighted Princess Charlotte took to the field to celebrate with the team.

Prince William shared a group photo with the Spanish royals on his Instagram Story. (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

Infanta Sofía (top row, third from left) and Princess Leonor (top row, fourth from left) are seen sitting between Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA president, and Prince William and Princess Charlotte. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales embraced his daughter during the celebrations for the Lionesses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte repeated the same navy polka dot dress she wore to Wimbledon in 2024 for her sporty outing, while the Spanish royals both wore white tanks and matching pants with lightweight blazers.

Princess Leonor—who has been on a suit streak lately—wore a pinstriped blue Ralph Lauren jacket, while her little sister wore a beige linen blazer. The sisters are Queen Letizia and King Felipe's only children, and Leonor recently returned from a six-month sailing aboard a Spanish naval ship as she continues her three-year-long military training.

As for Princess Charlotte, this her second time attending a high-profile sporting event this month. Earlier in July, the 10-year-old joined her parents and brother Prince George—who recently turned 12—to watch the Wimbledon men's singles final, marking her third year in a row at the tennis championships.