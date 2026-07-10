Welcome to Marie Claire’s Global Glow Guide, your one-stop-shop to the best beauty destinations around the world. Whether you need to find a bouncy blowout while traveling abroad or the best facial to rehab post-flight skin, we’ve got you covered.

Turkey holds a very special place in my heart—I got engaged there on my first trip in 2023 and I recently had the chance to visit again with my best friend. It was just as fantastic as I remembered—if not better. There are many reasons to put Turkey at the top of your must-go list: the incredible Mediterranean-meets-Middle Eastern cuisine, the something-for-everyone landscapes of sweeping coastal seaside towns, busy metropolises that straddle two continents, and underground cities carved into volcanic rock, and of course, the living, breathing thousand-year-old history of Byzantine, Roman, and Ottoman empires. But perhaps one of the best reasons to book a trip is the legendary spa treatments.

You may have heard of Turkey for the wave of medical tourism (hair loss transplant anyone?) or perhaps some World Cup buzz. But the culture of beauty and wellness has been intertwined into the very fabric of Turkey from the beginning. It's the home of the centuries-old bathing ritual called the Turkish bath, natural mineral-rich thermal waters, world-famous botanicals like roses (a town called Isparta, for example, produces 60% of the world's rose oil), and cutting-edge aesthetic treatments.

There is so much to discover—along the Turkish Riviera in Bodrum there's a spa resort so fantastic that you don't even need to leave the property; in the bustling city of Istanbul, Turkish baths, facial hotspots, and salons galore that are reason enough to return again and again. Read ahead for my personal guide to Turkey's best beauty destinations.

Best Spa and Wellness Resort

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If you're lusting after a Slim Aarrons getaway—complete with crystalline blue water, catch-of-the-day lunches, and postcard-worthy views of the Aegean—there's no better place than Maxx Royal Bodrum. Right on the Turkish Riviera, glamorous doesn't even begin to cover it: guests flutter by in shimmering Missoni kaftans, a bottle of Veuve and a generous platter of juicy, fresh fruit is delivered to your room around 5p.m. as a post-beach-pre-dinner treat, and you're assigned an "assistant" from the second you arrive who makes sure you don't lift a finger to book a dinner reservation at one of the property's many delicious restaurants (there's ultra fine dining like Spanish steakhouse Lẽna, Caviar Kaspia, and Wolfgang Puck's Spago, as well as beachside bungalow Casa Sol, Seavore, with the freshest seafood you've ever had, and more) or schedule a spa treatment. Truly, they even escort you anywhere on property in golf carts so you don't have to walk. It's my favorite kind of spa and wellness retreat—the kind where your time feels relaxing, abundant, and restorative instead of restrictive.

The spa echos that sentiment which was important to the spa director—the team wanted the treatments reflect the overall vibe of the resort. It's a spa for people who still want to enjoy a beachside rosé with lunch or stay up a little too late dancing and eating and singing, but still want high-performance body treatments or holistic facials or longevity consults. The 5,750 square meter compound is pure heaven and has everything you could dream of. There's an impressively large swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, and hydrotherapy circuit (more on that below). And the treatment list is extensive: there's massages and facials, yes, but also reflexology, pressotherapy (for lymphatic drainage), classic hammam rituals, shirodhara, a Zerobody cryo float pod, a Nuvola warm floatation and saltwater flotation. I particularly loved the facial and pairing the cryo cold float with the Nuvola warm float for a total recharge. Regardless of how you spend your spa time, I guarantee you'll feel more rested, relaxed, and rejuvenated when you leave.

Best Turkish Bath

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If you looked up the definition of luxury spa in the dictionary, you'd find a picture of Zeyrek Çinili Hamam. The 500-year old historic hammam (it reopened in 2023 after an extensive restoration project that took 13 years to complete) is tucked right in Istanbul's old town among ancient cisterns and mosques. You have not truly lived until you've experienced a traditional Turkish bath and there is no better place to do it than Zeyrek. My friend and I both opted for "The Refresh" treatment. It's a multi-step body treatment that starts with a chilled cup of sherbet (like a rose tea) before you strip down and move into the marble hot room to begin. You pour hot water all over your body a few times (truly a rinse and repeat) before your hammam guide begins scrubbing every inch of you down rigorously with a textured kese glove. It's followed with a hydrating mineral-rich clay mask that nourishes your skin. Then you move to the marble slab where they pour a frothy cloud of soap all over your body before a relaxing massage, leaving you loose-limbed and quiet-minded. There's something softly ceremonial and restorative about the experience—there's a level of a care and intimacy you receive from a total stranger that's truly transformative.

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When you're finally returning back to this astral plane, you can't skip the fantastic museum showcasing the history of the hammam, including artifacts recovered during the restoration. And don’t miss the Byzantine cistern next door, which hosts rotating contemporary art exhibitions a must-see experience!

The Refresh: 75 minutes

Cost: 160€

Best Hydrotherapy Circuit

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I don't think it's possible to have a bad experience at a Raffles hotel and the Raffles Istanbul is no exception. It's primely located close to Zorlu Center, a luxury shopping mall (Prada! Burberry!) where you can do some serious sartorial damage, so it's ideal for the fashion lovers. From the huge, sumptuous suites with picturesque views of the entire city to personal butler you can text anytime, everything about the property is luxurious. A modern, sleek sensibility and exceptional service (our waiter at breakfast brought us local Turkish delicacies and offered us tips of things to do and see) already make it a fantastic stay—before you even get to the spa. The spa is the dreamiest and has one of the most gorgeous hydrotherapy circuits I've seen and if you're a guest (which, you absolutely should be) you can enjoy it whenever you'd like. Even when full booked, I rarely ran into other guests while doing my sauna-steam-cold plunge-whirlpool circuit which made it feel especially intimate and luxe. You should definitely indulge in more treatments at the spa if timing allows—the facials are to die for, but there's also a jasmine and rose body wrap, massages, and the combined hammam and massage treatment called the Anatolian Grace Hamam Journey that gives you the best of both worlds: a 60 minute exfoliating, soothing, softening hammam experience (with a honey body mask) before 60 more minutes of the most nourishing massage.

Tip: The spa is open from 7:00a.m. to 10:00p.m. which is earlier than many other spas. I highly recommend taking advantage of the spa early (my favorite was doing the sauna, steam, and pool circuit before I started my day of sightseeing (or left for the airport).

Anatolian Grace Hamam Journey: 120 minutes

Cost: 380 €

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Bodrum is about as dreamy as it gets. And it's even dreamier if you're staying at Maxx Royal. It's no surprise that Maxx Royal's spa, Maxx Wellbeing, has world-class spa amenities. The best part? No reservation required. Elegant and airy, the wet spa is open to all guests during spa hours. Beyond the stunning indoor pool (where I spent mornings swimming laps), the space is complete with a lavish floor-to-ceiling marble hammam, a eucalyptus-infused steam room, hot infrared sauna, Himalayan salt room, cold plunge, LED therapy water showers, calming relaxation rooms, and more to indulge in anytime you like.

Best Massage

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A sweet waterfront respite with unmatched views of the Bosphorus, the Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus feels intimate and grand at once. It's the ideal stay for perfume lovers—the hotel has a uniquely delightful scent of jasmine, sandalwood and vanilla that wafts by you the second you step foot in the lobby.

One of the best parts of the Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus is The Spa. They've created a massive (3,500 square meters) subterranean oasis with a dreamy lush spa garden in the center that instantly pulls you into the zen mood before you even step into the treatment room. And you'll want to spend time in the treatment room—particularly getting a massage. There's everything from massages and scrubs, to body wraps and advanced detox therapies using the infrared MLX I³Dome. Everything has a holistic through line and a massage is the ultimate delight. It's not only the massage you want...it's the massage you need. Somehow the massage therapist gives individual attention to each tendon, muscle, ligament, and fascia, loosening knots and tightness I've had for years.

Oriental Essence Massage: 60 or 90 minutes

Best Facials

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For treating your skin head to toe, Merve Akkaya Beauty Institute was recommended to me by a local for fantastic facial treatments from head to toe. You can get everything from fractional microneedling with RF and LED light therapy, to CACI microcurrent therapy and ultrasonic peels for exfoliation. They also have body treatments, masks, and more (and use Biologique Recherche products in some treatments).

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In the Kadıköy neighborhood, this spot delivers is a go-to for a great classic facial. There's hydrafacials, glass facials, platinum facials, or the ultimate, an everything facial that encompasses deep cleansing, exfoliation, and extractions, to microneedling, LED therapy, oxygen infusion, and targeted masks. Everything is customized for your most gorgeous glow.

The Everything Facial: 120 minutes

Cost: 10.000 TL + VAT (approximately $215 before tax + tip)

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As someone with sensitive skin, I usually play it safe when trying facials in foreign countries. But once glance at the Black Diamond Non-Surgical Lifting Facial created with one of my favorite beauty brands 111SKIN and I was willing to risk it. And I'm so glad I did: the sculpting, soothing, firming, lifting magic that happened in one hour was almost too good to be true. My fine lines? Erased. Dullness? Vanished. Dryness? Eliminated. It completely massaged away any signs of jetlag or late nights cocktails leaving my skin impossibly glow, lifted, and sculpted to the gods.

Black Diamond Non-Surgical Lifting Facial: 60 minutes

Cost: Quoted upon arrival

Best Private Hammam Experience

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Is there anything more glamorous than sleeping in an actual palace? Dating back to the 17th century, the grand Çırağan Palace Kempinski Hotel was formerly an Ottoman-era imperial palace. It's since been reimagined with more modern comforts, but the opulence is still there. The open-air courtyard is draped with greenery and flowers as you watch boats sail past on the Bosphorus; it’s minutes away from some of Istanbul’s most famous sights; and the Sanitas Spa is fantastic.

Traditionally, hammams are a community-based experiences. It's not unusual for you to be totally in the buff (save for disposable underwear) while being scrubbed down next to a total stranger. So if you're a bit more shy or prefer something more intimate, this is where to do it. Ask for Diaz—she was the most incredible spa attendant. You kick off the treatment with a hot sauna before going into the hammam. Then you get scrubbed down head to toe with a kese glove in an almost surgical level of precision. It follows with being enveloped in a cloud of warm, soapy foam before an uber soothing massage. After a rinse, your entire body is covered with a mask made of honey, milk, and rosewater, that naturally warms your body as its applied. As you let it get to work, the spa technician washes and conditions your hair before a final rinse off. At the end, they help dry you off and apply a super calming rosewater tonic to your skin to seal it all in. Pure bliss.

Best Blowout

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Hair is basically a religion in Turkey and most local women have a standing salon treatment to keep is glossy and bouncy. It's sort of a rite of passage in Istanbul and you can't pass up the opportunity to get a good blowout or silkifying treatment. It's especially ideal in summer, if you, like me, have been swimming in the ocean and out in the sun leaving your hair dry, brassy, and straw-like. Here you can get a bouncy blowout, trim, tone, gloss, hair botox, and more. The result? The shiniest, happiest hair you've ever had.

Wash, blowout, + trim: Depends

Cost: 200 TL, 500 TL, 1000 TL (approximately $37 USD)

Best Manicure + Pedicure

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If you're going to Turkey, you should definitely get your nails done. Not only are the manicures amazing, but it's so much more inexpensive to get your nails done. (For example, a gorgeous gel mani with design costs about $35 USD.) Whether you prefer something simple or more elaborate with art or designs, Pap Art Nail Studio came highly recommended. The nail technicians are talented and meticulous with their attention to detail and the salon is clean and orderly—a dream for someone type A, like me.

Gel Polish Renewel + Gel Polish Manicure: 1450₺ (about $31 USD)

Nail Art: 30-150₺ (about $3.50 USD)

Best Shopping

My favorite choice of souvenir anywhere I travel is a fantastic local beauty product. There's no shortages of markets, shops, and boutiques in Turkey and everything I've found has been beyond dreamy.

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Sun butter? Superfood glow cream? Saffron sunscreen? Those are just the few things you'll find created by gorgeous Istanbul-based beauty brand Pelcare. Everything is beyond gorgeous and smell absolutely divine.

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I'm a sucker for a great botanical-based skincare brand and stumbling across this gorgeous one was a stroke of luck. It has an impressive amount of skin serums, oils, balms, and tinctures—it even has a line tailored to menopausal skin. I'm partial to the lavender marigold SPF balm.

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If there's one thing I want to smell like, it's golden hour. And this beauty brand does a fantastic Istanbul-inspired scent that bottles that exact scent. The brand dates back to 1895, where French pharmacist Jean Cesar Reboul is said to have founded Turkey's first "pharmacie," Rebul Pharmacy). I spray a little cloud over my skin every morning and I swear I’m instantly in a better mood. It’s uniquely warm and refreshing vanilla scent with pear, neroli, jasmine, and toasted coconut. So subtle, yet it lingers all day, and I’ve never gotten more compliments.

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