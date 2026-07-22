Meghan Markle has been spending plenty of time in the kitchen between product development for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, her Emmy-nominated Netflix series, and whipping up treats in the kitchen for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Cooking and culinary pursuits have quickly become one of her main focuses as Meghan Markle builds her own brand, but she has been known as a foodie since her days of blogging on The Tig. Despite this well-known passion for cooking, it was a big surprise to see Meghan Markle appear on MasterChef Australia earlier this year.

Meghan Markle on MasterChef Australia. (Image credit: MasterChef Australia)

Meghan Markle loves "nurturing" her friends with food. (Image credit: Jake Rosenberg/Netflix)

As the episode gets closer to airing, new clips of Meghan Markle’s appearance on the show have been shared to build the excitement as she appears as a guest judge. In a short teaser, Meghan Markle can be seen sharing her experiences with contestants, viewing the contestant’s pantry—and delighting in the presence of flower sprinkles—and reflecting on her own cooking experiences. Markle shared that contestants face “a lot of pressure” on the show. “I don’t like to cook that way, I like to cook in a really relaxed fashion,” she said.

Markle encouraged contestants to “cook from the heart” as she shared that “food and cooking to me is really a love language.” In the teaser clip that quickly gained traction online, the Duchess of Sussex described cooking as “such a great way to connect, it’s something that can feel sentimental and meaningful.” Markle shared that cooking is how she shows her “nurturing” side for her “friends, family and my kids.”

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Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet volunteer together in the kitchen. (Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell)

Meghan Markle bakes with friend Daniel Martin on With Love, Meghan. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

MasterChef Australia announced on their Instagram account in April that “Passionate foodie Meghan Markle is joining MasterChef Australia as a guest judge.” In previews for the episode, host Poh Ling Yeow said, “we’ve had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before, but no one like this.” The episode, which airs on July 26, was filmed during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official visit to Australia earlier this year.