Prince William and Princess Kate have had one united mission for the last thirteen years: to give their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as normal a childhood as possible. That is the resounding explanation as they prioritize soccer games and school runs over royal duties, at least while they can. This is a huge shift from royal childhoods throughout history, where the future monarch was brought up from an early age in a world of nannies and tutors behind palace walls.

Prince William and Princess Kate have tried to give their children a normal school experience. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal sources say that this unprecedented decision to bring their children up on solid salt-of-the-earth ground was actually a strategic choice for the future of the monarchy. “The way they have lived their lives—getting the kids outside, spending time together, focusing on the school run—it’s just as strategic as any other part of their public service,” a source told The Telegraph. “Preparing their children for the lives they are going to lead” is “central to their roles” as the Prince and Princess of Wales, rather than a secondary role that can be outsourced to the nanny. “It’s not something that’s on the side.”

Princess Kate’s work with the Royal Foundation for Early Childhood has surely illuminated the importance of those early childhood years, up to age five and beyond, in creating well-rounded, balanced, and grounded adults in the future. To raise a healthy and happy future king, they need to raise Prince George as a normal and well-adjusted child first. Prince William’s own experience as a young royal, alongside Princess Kate’s expertise, helped to shape their unique way of raising royal children.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have had a relatively-normal royal upbringing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The biggest test of their plan is right around the corner. While they have filled their family home with “muddy boots outside, dogs and kids running in and out of the garden, something lovely cooking on the stove,” they can’t control the environment at Eton College. Notoriously ritzy and elitist, fellow students at Eton College may have had a very different experience from camping in the Lake District and beachy holidays in Cornwall. Only time will tell if their down-to-earth family life will pay off for the future Kings of England.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors