Gigi Hadid's Bright Yellow Loafers Add a Summery Twist to Her Laid-Back Airport Style

Earlier this week, Marie Claire's fashion writer, Meguire Hennes, analyzed an array of celebrity airport outfits, all of which are raising the stakes when it comes to vacation dressing. It seems more than appropriate to add model Gigi Hadid to the roster of celebrities who regularly provide style inspiration, whether it's at the airport or elsewhere.

On Friday, June 26, the Guest in Residence founder was photographed arriving at JFK Airport in New York in an outfit combining summery trends and timeless closet staples.

Proving that loafers work all year round, Hadid added an unexpected pop of color to her outfit with a pair of Tory Burch's Ballet Loafers in the sold-out Yellow Cornbread shade. While Hadid's exact yellow shoes are unavailable, it's still possible to shop the same style in a wide range of shades.

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Gigi Hadid wearing yellow ballet loafers at the airport. (Image credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

Unsurprisingly, Hadid's sleek outfit also tapped into Summer 2026's recurring butter yellow trend. The model and designer wore a layer tee from her very own brand—Guest in Residence—which consists of a long-sleeve butter yellow T-shirt, with a blue tee over the top. A pair of cream pants completed the chic yet comfortable travel outfit.

For accessories, Hadid carried Miu Miu's Vivant Leather Bag in Cognac, which retails for $4,400, while wheeling Rimowa's $990 Essential Cabin Bag in Papaya Orange Gloss.

Gigi Hadid wearing her Guest in Residence label at the airport. (Image credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

For jewelry, Hadid opted for a Jacquie Aiche Open Eye Diamond Necklace, Missoma's sold-out Twisted Heart Hoop Earrings, and a Custom Charm Necklace from Hart.

Basically, the model seems to have perfected her airport style, while also providing a ton of inspiration to anyone about to embark on their summer vacation.

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Shop Outfits Inspired by Gigi Hadid