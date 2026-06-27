Gigi Hadid's Bright Yellow Loafers Add a Summery Twist to Her Laid-Back Airport Style
A $4,400 Miu Miu bag and the model's own Guest in Residence label completed her outfit.
Earlier this week, Marie Claire's fashion writer, Meguire Hennes, analyzed an array of celebrity airport outfits, all of which are raising the stakes when it comes to vacation dressing. It seems more than appropriate to add model Gigi Hadid to the roster of celebrities who regularly provide style inspiration, whether it's at the airport or elsewhere.
On Friday, June 26, the Guest in Residence founder was photographed arriving at JFK Airport in New York in an outfit combining summery trends and timeless closet staples.
Proving that loafers work all year round, Hadid added an unexpected pop of color to her outfit with a pair of Tory Burch's Ballet Loafers in the sold-out Yellow Cornbread shade. While Hadid's exact yellow shoes are unavailable, it's still possible to shop the same style in a wide range of shades.
Unsurprisingly, Hadid's sleek outfit also tapped into Summer 2026's recurring butter yellow trend. The model and designer wore a layer tee from her very own brand—Guest in Residence—which consists of a long-sleeve butter yellow T-shirt, with a blue tee over the top. A pair of cream pants completed the chic yet comfortable travel outfit.
For accessories, Hadid carried Miu Miu's Vivant Leather Bag in Cognac, which retails for $4,400, while wheeling Rimowa's $990 Essential Cabin Bag in Papaya Orange Gloss.
For jewelry, Hadid opted for a Jacquie Aiche Open Eye Diamond Necklace, Missoma's sold-out Twisted Heart Hoop Earrings, and a Custom Charm Necklace from Hart.
Basically, the model seems to have perfected her airport style, while also providing a ton of inspiration to anyone about to embark on their summer vacation.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.