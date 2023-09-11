Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Placencia, a narrow peninsula in southern Belize, may not be as well-known as Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker, but the strip of small beach towns might become your new favorite getaway. From the village’s beach bars and restaurants to the upscale resorts further north in the Seine Bight and Maya Beach areas, the 16 miles of sand has something for everyone. The peninsula can be easily navigated on a bicycle—or you can rent a golf cart to cruise in style. However you get around, here are the best places to stay, play, and eat in Belize’s Placencia Peninsula.

Getting there

From Belize International Airport (BZE), you can quickly fly to the Placencia airstrip in a small plane, landing in the center of the peninsula. Or for an adventure, opt to drive the 130 miles from Belize City along the Southern Highway to Placencia.

Stay on a secluded beach

Naia Resort and Spa is an oasis set on a tranquil beach within a private 200-acre reserve. The individual beach houses are worth the splurge, allowing you to fall asleep listening to the sounds of the sea and wake up to coffee on your own private veranda.

Where to eat: 1981

One of the most upscale restaurants in Placencia, 1981 serves up a modern approach to Belize cuisine. Named after the year that Belize attained independence, the restaurant prioritizes local ingredients and flavors, elevated with a fine dining flair.

Kick back in the village

Placencia Village is the largest town on the quiet peninsula, built around a sidewalk “main street” that offers lively beach bars, laid-back restaurants, small shops, and the much-loved gelateria Tutti Frutti .

Sample a fry jack

Fry jacks are one of the most iconic foods of Belize, a deep fried breakfast bread with a light and fluffy interior. Served warm and steaming, fry jacks are ideal for scooping up flavorful sauces or creamy scrambled eggs.

Visit a serene spa haven

Naia Spa is a hidden sanctuary spread over six acres of serene forest and lily-filled lagoon. Within the five over-the-water individual treatment suites (or the private island suite geared for couples), the natural beauty is accompanied by spa treatments and rituals like the Mystic Lightening ceremony. Begin with a cleansing foot bath before receiving a combination of reiki and chakra balancing techniques.

Learn traditional Mayan medicine

The nearby village of Maya Center is home to Aurora's Herbal Center where h’men (herbalist) Aurora Garcia-Saqui pracitces and teaches traditional Mayan healing. In addition to providing health care to the residents of Maya Centre and surrounding villages, Aurora is committed to preserving this important Mayan heritage.