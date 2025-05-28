I've Perfected My Lineup of Apps for Stress-Free Travel—Don't Get on a Plane Without These 7

I do plenty of prep work ahead of vacation, but some decisions still need to be made on the fly. In years past, that meant bringing physical papers in protective sleeves with printed-out research. Thankfully, we're in 2025, meaning travel-friendly apps can get you from A to B with little to no stress.

I've spent years curating a collection of apps for seamless vacations. Being prepared and protected gives me the calm I need to travel with ease. Sure, being spontaneous is also a big part of travel, but trust me—these essential apps will transform your experience.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Booking Apps

I like to plan trips ahead of time, but sometimes life throws you curveballs. Having booking apps on my smartphone, like Airbnb, Booking.com, and Expedia, is a great way to book alternative travel, accommodation, and more.

These apps also help keep your essential booking information with you at all times, especially if you have a penchant for staying in a few different places when you travel. With booking apps, you can look ahead and see where you're meant to be next, swap bookings at the last minute, or book further excursions or travel when plans don't quite go...well, as planned.

Packing Apps

Packing is an art form. Encapsulating your life into essentials is a skill I've honed over decades of travel. But I owe it in part to the use of packing apps.

I'm not just talking about an app that'll list everything you need—I have Notes for that. A packing app is so much more. Take PackPoint, one shining example: it lets you list your luggage and also allows you to streamline it, which is perfect for packing light. You just give the app information about your trip and it suggests a corresponding packing list. Other apps I like: Packr and Packing Pro.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Itinerary Apps

I'm not just talking about where I'm going and for how long. Itineraries can include how many people I'm going with, how many places we're stopping, and how much we're looking to spend. And that's where itinerary apps like TripIt and Wanderlog are essential.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since downloading an itinerary app, I've never looked back. From organizing booking information in one place, listing all my travel points, mapping a route, and splitting expenditure, it's all there. Plus, one of the packing apps I mentioned, Packr, even syncs up with TripIt.

Location Tracking Apps

If I’m traveling, especially alone, I swear by a tracking app so friends and family can see where I am. Location sharing is one of the most amazing safety features of the smartphone; iPhones even have "Find My Friends" built in.

If you don’t have an iPhone, there are plenty of apps—like Life360 and Glympse—that do exactly the same thing. Alternatively, you can choose to share your live location over WhatsApp for 15 minutes or one hour all the way to eight hours.

Review Apps

When I’m somewhere new, I like to be guided by the recommendations of those who have traveled this path before me, especially when it comes to where I’m eating. With apps like Yelp and TripAdvisor, it takes one quick search to find great eateries, places to stay, and things to do.

I figure that if someone feels compelled enough to leave a positive review, it must be somewhere special. And honestly, some of the best restaurants of my life have been found via these apps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Guided Meditation Apps

This one may be a little niche, but I promise: If you haven't yet tried a guided meditation app, try incorporating one into your next trip.

Why? Well, travel can feel overwhelming, like when your plane is enduring turbulence or you've been delayed for hours on end. With simple, intuitive apps like Headspace and Calm, you can disconnect when you need it most.

White Noise Apps

In addition to guided meditation, and as I mentioned in my piece on travel gadgets I'll never go on vacation without, I’ll always travel with a white noise app. Why? Because white noise is a constant in the sea of unknowns when traveling somewhere new.