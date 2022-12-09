'The White Lotus' Season 3: Everything We Know

Time to ring your concierge and make plans for another return to The White Lotus. The hit HBO drama, created by Mike White, has made waves among TV viewers for its depiction of luxury vacations that turn into psychological thrillers, as visitors to paradise can't escape the hell that is other people (often their own family members). After its breakout first season set in Hawaii, Season 2 brought viewers to Sicily with an entirely new cast and a gripping new murder mystery. So what do we know about a third installment?

Has 'The White Lotus' been renewed for Season 3?

Yes! HBO announced the show's renewal on November 18, only three episodes into its second season. The announcement came after positive reviews and viewer reaction propelled the show to become the current most popular show on HBO Max.

"Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows," Francesca Orsi, head of HBO's drama series, said in a statement. "And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore."

Fans who have tuned into Season 2 following the show's runaway success may be surprised to learn that the Hawaii-based premiere season was initially pitched as a mini-series. Creator Mike White later reworked the show as an anthology, that's become must-see viewing for anyone looking for stunning landscapes and rich people behaving badly.

Where would Season 3 be set?

White has already shared some ideas for where the series could set a new White Lotus resort. While speaking to Deadline (opens in new tab) at the Season 2 premiere, White hinted that the show could head to another continent.

"We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race," he told the outlet. "But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun."

The showrunner also mentioned a specific country in an interview with Vulture, where he mentioned Japan as a possible location for Season 2 before he decided on Sicily.

(Image credit: Courtesy of HBO)

Which of the cast would return for Season 3?

The past two seasons of The White Lotus have included large casts of Hollywood stars. The first Hawaii-set installment starred Emmy winners Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge, as well as Connie Britton, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell, and Sydney Sweeney. Meanwhile, season 2 replaced the entire cast as well as the location, only bringing along Coolidge's heiress Tanya McQuoid and Jon Gries as her new husband Greg. The rest of the Sicily-bound cast included Sabrina Impacciatore, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, and Tom Hollander.

Assuming that the series continues its tradition of bringing a current cast member into the new season, we'll have to wait for Sunday's finale to see who makes it out of Taormina alive. The top contender to continue on to Season 3 is Coolidge, whose character has become a fan favorite and the unofficial guide through the White Lotus resorts. (Tanya is in the blossom circle after all.)

Since the heiress is squarely in danger as of Episode 6, we can also consider whether someone else from Season 2 will become the returning member. Some fan favorites who would have fun continuing adventures include Aubrey Plaza's Harper and Meghann Fahy's Daphne, but hopefully Tanya will want to continue her world adventures.

When asked whether Coolidge could join another season, White told Deadline that there's a good chance she'll be invited. "Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, 'I can’t go to Italy without Jennifer.' And maybe that’s still the case. Like, maybe you can’t go to Japan without Jennifer, either. There are so many fun actors we’ve worked with so far, so it’s just kind of like who’s available," he said.

What would Season 3 be about?

So far, each season of The White Lotus has served as its own miniseries examining the class and power dynamics among the rich. Season 1 remarked on colonialism and focused on the relationships between the hotel staff and the guests, while Season 2 depicts gender and sexual dynamics, with the guests interacting with a pair of locals. If the show does go to Japan, the show will likely include another aspect of the guest/staff dynamic, and could also maybe touch on cultural clash between Western and Eastern norms.

White actually shared a bit of his initial pitch for Season 2 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), initially hesitating as he said, "I might still do it down the road maybe, if they give us a third season, so I don't know if I should say."

He decided to continue, saying, "Originally, it was more of like a Bilderberg conference, more about getting into some of the bigger power dynamics there. But Sicily was a totally different vibe than the idea I pitched. That didn't seem right."

To save you a Google search, the Bilderberg meeting is an annual off-the-record conference that began in 1954 and "fosters dialogue" between Europe and North America. Per the website (opens in new tab), "The group's agenda, originally to prevent another world war, is now defined as bolstering a consensus around free market Western capitalism and its interests around the globe."