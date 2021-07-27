There's nothing a little sun and sand won't cure after a very long winter, and while the West Coast is certainly known for its picturesque beaches, a handful of spots on the East Coast are in close competition. Here, you'll find charming beach towns complete with brand-new accommodations, delicious food, and Insta-worthy vistas, which is truly the best medicine after staying indoors for more than a year. Grab the SPF, flip flops, and all your other beach essentials and head off on a mid-summer getaway to one of these top Atlantic Coast beaches, below.

Main Beach, East Hampton, NY

(Image credit: Courtesy of Main Beach)

Visit East Hampton's expansive Main Beach, where you'll find fewer crowds alongside pristine blue waters and soft white sand. Lifeguards are on duty, making it an ideal option for a family beach destination.

Where to Stay:

The newly-opened EHP Resort & Marina offers all of the comfort of your very own summer home right on the water. The hotel features an ultra-charming classic Hampton's aesthetic in its custom cottages and large suites with private backyards and balconies. Located on the Peconic Bay side of Long Island's south fork (giving rooms a north-westerly view), here, you can unwind and watch the sunset after a long day by the sea. If you don't feel like venturing into town, EHP's restaurant Si Si offers coastal Mediterranean cuisine from mezze platters to grilled whole lobsters.

Pro tip: Hop on one of the house shuttles or ride bikes to the beach to avoid busy beach parking lots.

Book It

Fernandina Beach, Amelia Island, FL

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ritz Carlton Amelia Island)

With 13 miles of coastline and an average ocean temperature of 82 degrees, Amelia Island's picturesque beaches make for the ultimate beach getaway teeming with marine and wildlife.

Where to Stay:

Situated directly on the ocean, The Ritz Carlton in Amelia Island allows you to maximize your beach time during your stay. Adventure seekers can take out paddle boards or grab a surf lesson. When you're not exploring the area's coastline, opt for a spa day, golf at the 18-hole championship course, or hang out in a poolside cabana.

Book It

Lewes Beach, Lewes, DE

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dogfish Head)

One of the most charming beaches in the coastal Delaware region, Lewes Beach offers quiet, calm waters ideal for swimming. Alternatively, visit the nearby Cape Henlopen State Park's beach where you can hike or bike along the seaside trail.

Where to Stay:

Dogfish Inn is a great, pet-friendly basecamp for a mix of beach and brews. Founded by the owners of Delaware's very own Dogfish Head Brewery, the inn is within walking distance of waterfront shops, restaurants, and, obviously, the beach.

Book It

Siasconset Beach, Nantucket, MA

(Image credit: Courtesy of Greydon House)

Located on the eastern-most tip of Nantucket, Siasconset Beach (known as Sconset by the locals) is popular amongst surfers for its impressive waves. Sconset offers travelers a secluded alternative to Nantucket's other busy beachfronts.

Where to Stay:

With 19 guest rooms, Greydon House in Nantucket town offers a boutique hotel experience that embodies all of the charm of a holiday by the sea. Unfussy nautical-adjacent interiors will bring your vacay to the next level with luxe linens by textile designer John Robshaw, an on-site restaurant serving locally sourced fish and meats, and a guide to the area's secret beaches.

Book It

Crescent Beach, Block Island, RI

(Image credit: Read McKendree)

Block Island boasts 17 miles of serene beachfront surrounded by bluffs and historic lighthouses. Many beaches are essentially untouched and offer breathtaking views.

Where to Stay:

Situated on the banks of Crescent Beach, Block Island Beach House is the only beachfront property on the island. Paying tribute to the surrounding landscape, a relaxed, minimalistic decor invites guests to hit pause on their busy lifestyles. After an expansion that took place earlier this spring, the hotel has a 40-foot salt water pool, expansive porches, and an outdoor beach bar where you can chill and watch the sunset.

Book It

Currituck Beach, Outer Banks, NC

(Image credit: Courtesy of Corolla Village Inn)

Home to a band of wild horses, the small beach town of Currituck Beach is a popular escape that often attracts returning visitors. Keep your eyes peeled for dolphins swimming near the shoreline.

Where to Stay:

Tucked away from the crowds, the newly-restored Corolla Village Inn is a charming place to kick up your feet after a long day out in the sun. Take in views of the lighthouse and waterways from the porches, and stroll around the quaint village of Corolla, where you'll find a collection of small businesses, restaurants, and historical architecture.

Book It