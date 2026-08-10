Not Tokyos, Not Taekwondos—Billie Eilish Makes a Case for an Adidas Samba Sneaker Comeback
The $95 best-sellers are still celebrity-beloved.
Summer used to be the time for Adidas Sambas to shine on the celebrity style circuit. But this year, even slimmer sister sneakers, like the Tokyos and Taekwondos, have started a Samba sighting shortage. That's not to say the 76-year-old shoes are officially outdated. On August 8, Billie Eilish proved Adidas Sambas are just as timeless today as ever.
For a trip to Toronto with her boyfriend, Nat Wolff, Eilish skipped past the Air Jordans and ballet sneakers on her shoe rack and chose black Adidas Sambas instead. The classic $95 trainers featured a black leather base, darkened gum soles, and white stripes you know and love. Interestingly, the Grammy winner is the second A-lister to style Sambas in the last week. Kristen Stewart wore a black-and-lime green pair in New York City over the weekend.
The "Birds of a Feather" singer kept a low profile in a black baby tee, oval-shaped sunglasses, and a butter yellow Green Bay Packers baseball cap. In true Eilish style, she further embraced the sportiness of her Sambas with the board shorts trend. The surfer-beloved bottoms were knee-length and featured an elasticized waistband and drawstrings.
While Taekwondo and Tokyo sneakers recently experienced a spike in A-list approval, thanks to longtime Samba loyalists like Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, Sophie Turner, and Stewart, the best-sellers will not be going anywhere.
Right now, Eilish's exact color combination is the most popular pairing among celebrities. But if you've been following the Sambas' journey to It-shoe status, you know they're available in a variety of striking shades. Shop some of Marie Claire's favorites below.
Shop Adidas Sambas Inspired by Billie Eilish
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.