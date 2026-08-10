Summer used to be the time for Adidas Sambas to shine on the celebrity style circuit. But this year, even slimmer sister sneakers, like the Tokyos and Taekwondos, have started a Samba sighting shortage. That's not to say the 76-year-old shoes are officially outdated. On August 8, Billie Eilish proved Adidas Sambas are just as timeless today as ever.

For a trip to Toronto with her boyfriend, Nat Wolff, Eilish skipped past the Air Jordans and ballet sneakers on her shoe rack and chose black Adidas Sambas instead. The classic $95 trainers featured a black leather base, darkened gum soles, and white stripes you know and love. Interestingly, the Grammy winner is the second A-lister to style Sambas in the last week. Kristen Stewart wore a black-and-lime green pair in New York City over the weekend.

Billie Eilish made a strong case for an Adidas Samba sneaker comeback in Toronto. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

The "Birds of a Feather" singer kept a low profile in a black baby tee, oval-shaped sunglasses, and a butter yellow Green Bay Packers baseball cap. In true Eilish style, she further embraced the sportiness of her Sambas with the board shorts trend. The surfer-beloved bottoms were knee-length and featured an elasticized waistband and drawstrings.

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While Taekwondo and Tokyo sneakers recently experienced a spike in A-list approval, thanks to longtime Samba loyalists like Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, Sophie Turner, and Stewart, the best-sellers will not be going anywhere.

Right now, Eilish's exact color combination is the most popular pairing among celebrities. But if you've been following the Sambas' journey to It-shoe status, you know they're available in a variety of striking shades. Shop some of Marie Claire's favorites below.

Shop Adidas Sambas Inspired by Billie Eilish

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