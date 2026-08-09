Do not be alarmed, but as an introvert, there are times when I well and truly want to be alone. As you can imagine, the hustle and bustle of New York City can be incredibly depleting, so even though I have access to some of the most beautiful spas and hotels right here in the Big Apple (and even some of the more popular islands like Turks and Caicos or St. Barths), I wanted the closest thing that I would get to a private island. Enter: St. Kitts & Nevis, the latter island, to be exact.

​Seated in the middle of the Caribbean Sea, a trip to Nevis is just four and a half hours from New York City. You’ll physically land on St. Kitts before being whisked away via speedboat or water taxi to the other half of the island nation, which is only seven miles long and five miles wide. It takes just 45 minutes to get from one side of the island to the other. (It was my perfect secret hideaway where I could well and truly leave all the noise behind.)

​Clear blue water and pillowy-soft sand will always be my idea of a good time—not to mention access to plenty of beauty and wellness treatments for peak relaxation—so if you’re contemplating where to go for your next vacation, keep reading to see why Nevis is the place to be if you're a beauty obsessive.

The Best Massages

The Four Seasons Resort Nevis

Ariel Baker at the four seasons nevis spa at the start of the Signature Rainforest Massage. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

A massage will always be my preferred beauty and wellness treatment no matter where I am in the world. The best ones that I got on the island came from the property that I stayed at: The Four Seasons Resort Nevis. I first got the Signature Rainforest Massage, and my masseuse, Marvella, is now one of the loves of my life. From the moment we met, it’s like she lulled me into a trance. Upon entering the private massage villa, she first washed and massaged my feet in a coconut milk bath. Then, she massaged me within an inch of my life. I can feel the phantom pressure from her heavenly hands as I type this.

​Signature Rainforest Massage: 50 or 80 mins

Cost: $200-$250

Oualie Beach Resort

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Prefer a more boutique vibe? Oualie Beach Resort not only customizes your massage to your exact needs, but also begins with a comprehensive health assessment to create a massage that physically releases tension, increases the flexibility of muscles, joints, and fascia, and decreases inflammation and pain. It’s holistic wellness at its finest.

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​Personalized Massage: 60 minutes

Cost: $113

The Best Facials

Phenomenal Wellness

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Phenomenal Wellness will leave your pores feeling vacuum-cleaned and your skin looking like glass with its Deep Cleansing Facial. Extractions, exfoliation, LED light therapy—it’s all included in the 60-minute treatment.

​Deep Cleansing Facial: 60 mins

Cost: $76

The Best Body Treatments

The Four Seasons Resort Nevis

A picture of the products used during the resurfacing scrub. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Resurfacing Body Treatment is probably the best bang for your buck at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis. It begins with whole-body dry brushing, followed by a resurfacing serum to promote smooth, hydrated skin. Then, a body massage is performed with thermal gua sha stones, and my masseuse, Esmeralda, even gave me a head massage that made me feel like I was floating. The body brush used in the treatment is then given to you for personal, at-home care.

Resurfacing Body Treatment: 60 mins

Cost: Upon Request

Back 2 My Roots Spatique

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The Root Herbal Body Scrub is a three-step, full-body treatment that features dry brushing and an organic body scrub. Use the “Minty Fresh” formula to address aches, pains, and muscle tightness, or use the Lavender I-Land Dreamz for a more gentle, relaxing vibe. Pair it with any of the spa’s other treatments, which include a detoxifying mud wrap, a foot de-tox, and even a cellulite body wrap.

​Root Herbal Body Scrub: 60 mins

Cost: $85

The Best Beauty and Wellness Activities

Saddle Hill Hike

Ariel Baker hiking Saddle Hill. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

One of the reasons I took this trip was to celebrate my 29th birthday. Thus, I decided to start the big morning with an early hike up Saddle Hill, a smaller mountain next to Nevis Peak, a volcano that sits in the middle of the island. It was the perfect way to start my 29th year around the sun, but climbing at an incline for hours made me a little sore, so on the way back to the hotel, we made a pit stop at the Nevis hot springs, which can act as a sort of add-on activity to relax any tense muscles. The waters are naturally mineral-rich, so Nevisians often go there to soak in the springs for pain management.

Saddle Hill Hike: 2.5 Hours

Cost: $80

Native Radiance

The final result of my Native Radiance Scrub. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

That same day, we were dropped off at a craft market where Nevisians can make, sell, and buy products that capture the island's culture and spirit. Native Radiance is a woman-owned brand, and there, I got to create my own body scrub from scratch. Our instructor guided us through the process, helping us measure, weigh, and scoop our ingredients under her watchful eye. My result? A brown sugar scrub scented with sandalwood and rose that I would ingest if I could. It’s a product that I adore but use sparingly because I never want to run out. That being said, anyone who books this activity is sent home with the exact recipe used to create their specific scrub, so if you’d like to remake it at home, you’ll know all the ingredients you’ll need.

​Native Radiance Scrub-Making Class: 60 mins

Cost: $40

Best Spa

The Four Seasons Resort Nevis

My view while soaking in the hot plunge pool at the Four Seasons Nevis Spa. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

On my last day of the trip, I snuck in one last treatment before I had to leave, so I opted for the Resurfacing Body Treatment at the Four Seasons Resort spa. Esmeralda, my provider, dry-brushed my entire body before doing some lymphatic drainage. She then massaged my head, which promptly made me melt into the table, and wrapped up the treatment by massaging me with a body serum. To keep the relaxing vibes going, I finished up my spa day by bouncing between the hot and cold plunge pools and relaxing in the serene waiting area, where healthy snacks and beverages were available, with my husband by my side.

​As someone born and raised on the island of Jamaica, there aren’t many places in the Caribbean that can compete with my love of my home country. Still, I was in legitimate tears when I had to leave Nevis. Everything from the experiences to the people (like our driver, Hollywood) made this trip completely perfect from start to finish, and the Four Seasons property was the perfect mix of luxurious but down-to-earth. The people are really what make this island so gorgeous and homey, and it’s a vibe that the Four Seasons property has perfected. I will absolutely be going back to Nevis, particularly for its Mango Festival, which is typically in the summer (this year’s was from July 1-4). Whether you’re also a beauty obsessive, wellness lover, or are simply looking for a reset away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, Nevis should be at the top of your “must visit” list.

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