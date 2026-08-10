Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia Take Mother/Daughter Dressing to the Next Level in Mallorca
So nice they wore it thrice.
The Spanish royal family is officially on their summer vacation, and they went for a matching moment while heading out to dinner in Palma de Mallorca, Spain over the weekend. Queen Letizia, King Felipe, Queen Sofia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia dressed in shades of blue and white for the evening on Sunday, August 9, and if Sofia’s dress looks familiar, it’s because both her sister and mother have worn the breezy style.
Infanta Sofia, 19, borrowed the off-the-shoulder dress that Princess Leonor wore to the 2025 summer reception at Marivent Palace—the same ruffled design Queen Letizia wore to the event in 2023.
Sofia’s white maxi dress, designed by Desigual x Stella Jean, featured a tiered skirt and a bright blue pattern, and she paired it with flat white espadrilles by Espadrilles Picón.
Big sister Leonor also wore shoes by the Spanish brand, choosing the same blue ankle-tie style she wore with Sofia’s dress last year.
As for the rest of the future Spanish queen’s outfit, Leonor debuted a blue swan-print halter dress by Spanish label Babbaki. Keeping the mother/daughter dressing theme in mind, she carried mom Queen Letizia’s pink Adolfo Domínguez leather clutch for their night out at Mia Restaurant.
Queen Letizia went classic in a sleeveless white dress and some new accessories, wearing crystal-adorned Pedro Garcia sandals and carrying a hand-woven Heimat Atlantica basket bag covered in floral-shaped shells.
Meanwhile, Queen Sofia, 87, wore a navy striped top and matching trousers, toting a tiny Loewe Macro Mini Amazona Bag, per UFO No More.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.