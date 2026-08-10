Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia Take Mother/Daughter Dressing to the Next Level in Mallorca

The Spanish royal family is officially on their summer vacation, and they went for a matching moment while heading out to dinner in Palma de Mallorca, Spain over the weekend. Queen Letizia, King Felipe, Queen Sofia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia dressed in shades of blue and white for the evening on Sunday, August 9, and if Sofia’s dress looks familiar, it’s because both her sister and mother have worn the breezy style.

Infanta Sofia, 19, borrowed the off-the-shoulder dress that Princess Leonor wore to the 2025 summer reception at Marivent Palace—the same ruffled design Queen Letizia wore to the event in 2023.

Sofia’s white maxi dress, designed by Desigual x Stella Jean, featured a tiered skirt and a bright blue pattern, and she paired it with flat white espadrilles by Espadrilles Picón.

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Infanta Sofia (right) wears the same dress Princess Leonor (left) wore to the 2025 summer reception at Marivent Palace. (Image credit: Alamy)

Princess Leonor, walking with her grandmother, Queen Sofia, wears the same dress to the 2025 Marivent Palace summer reception. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Big sister Leonor also wore shoes by the Spanish brand, choosing the same blue ankle-tie style she wore with Sofia’s dress last year.

As for the rest of the future Spanish queen’s outfit, Leonor debuted a blue swan-print halter dress by Spanish label Babbaki. Keeping the mother/daughter dressing theme in mind, she carried mom Queen Letizia’s pink Adolfo Domínguez leather clutch for their night out at Mia Restaurant.

Queen Letizia first wore the dress at the 2023 Marivent Palace reception. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spanish royals, joined by Queen Sofia's cousin's husband, Jean Henri Fruchaud (far left), went with a blue and white theme for their dinner out on August 9. (Image credit: Alamy)

Queen Letizia went classic in a sleeveless white dress and some new accessories, wearing crystal-adorned Pedro Garcia sandals and carrying a hand-woven Heimat Atlantica basket bag covered in floral-shaped shells.

Meanwhile, Queen Sofia, 87, wore a navy striped top and matching trousers, toting a tiny Loewe Macro Mini Amazona Bag, per UFO No More.

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TOPICS Princess Leonor