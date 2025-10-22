Forget Paris—Ireland Might Be Europe’s Most Surprising Luxury Destination

Ireland might not be the first place that comes to mind for a luxury escape, but with incredible five-star hotels, Michelin-starred dining, designer shopping, and the personal touches of Irish hospitality, this is one destination that shouldn’t be overlooked. In September, I headed to Dublin, Adare, and Killarney to see what made some of its most luxurious properties so special, and in the process, I fell in love with the people and culture in a way I didn’t expect.

My first experience in Ireland was decidedly less glamorous. During my college semester abroad in London, my friends and I took a “Blarney Bus” tour over a long weekend, which mostly consisted of nonstop drinking and staying in an absolutely terrifying hostel in Dublin. Let’s just say, Adare Manor it was not.

This time, pub culture was certainly part of the itinerary—but in a much more educated way. My group shared laughs over long, luxurious dinners, falconry experiences, and carriage rides through Killarney National Park. Each hotel stop—all members of The Leading Hotels of the World—reflected that local spirit.

When I travel, I typically try to find local hotels that embody the destination instead of a generic chain—and as members of The Leading Hotels of the World, each property I stayed in encompassed that feeling. Leading Hotels members are all independent properties that focus on bringing unique luxury experiences to their guests, and this was evident as I traveled across the country.

Dublin

The entrance of The Merrion showcases the hotel's art collection. (Image credit: The Leading Hotels of the World)

With buzzy restaurants, high-end shopping, and plenty of culture to take in, Ireland’s capital is the ideal spot for a girls’ trip. My home base was The Merrion, where everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Barack Obama has stayed over the years.

Created by combining four 1760s homes, the property blends the best of historic architecture with a significant collection of 19th- and 20th-century art. The hotel even has a special “Art Tea,” where the pastries are inspired by the works hanging throughout the hotel. I was especially excited to see Andy Warhol’s portrait of Grace Kelly in The Merrion’s excellent Cellar Bar, and the two Michelin star Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud also features a notable art collection.

My room featured cozy touches like a fireplace and Georgian-inspired décor, and its location put me within a quick walk of plenty of shopping and attractions. My number-one goal was to see the Book of Kells at Trinity College, and after taking in the college’s historic library, I wandered around Grafton Street and the surrounding neighborhoods to check out the shopping.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even the pool at The Merrion is surrounded by beautiful art. (Image credit: The Leading Hotels of the World)

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud boasts two Michelin stars (and fanciful table statues). (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

Edible photos of Dublin are featured on one drink at The Westbury's Sidecar bar. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

I can't resist a good department store and Brown Thomas is Dublin's answer to Harrods, featuring every luxury designer you could possibly want. I ended up bringing home a pair of silver earrings from Mulberry's Dublin outpost, but didn't have time to get over to Kildare Village, Ireland's answer to the Bicester Village designer outlets located just outside of London.

Another Dublin stop was The Westbury, where none other than Taylor Swift stayed during the Eras Tour. Where The Merrion feels like stepping into an episode of Bridgerton, The Westbury has a more art deco feel, and I enjoyed some creative cocktails inspired by the city and an unforgettable butter chicken masala at its WILDE restaurant.

The Perfect Pint Tour might have been my favorite part of visiting Dublin. Our guide, Keith, told us all about the history and traditions surrounding the pubs we visited and the local area, and we got to sit in the special snug at the historic John Kavanagh pub—also known as Gravediggers—and even try our hands at pulling our own pints in The Oval Bar.

Adare

Visiting Adare Manor is like stepping back in time. (Image credit: The Leading Hotels of the World)

If Downton Abbey and Hogwarts Castle had a baby, you’d get Adare Manor. Located in the charming village of Adare, the former home of the Earls of Dunraven was sold in the 1980s and turned into a five-star hotel and golf resort. Walking into the grand main house feels like stepping into a private estate rather than a hotel, and this feeling extends throughout the property.

It comes as no surprise that Adare Manor was once home to a royal visit when King George V and Queen Mary (then the Duke and Duchess of York) visited in 1897. With cathedral-like, floor-to-ceiling windows, a huge clawfoot tub, and a gothic-princess vibe, my lavish room felt like staying in a castle.

The manor will host the 2027 Ryder Cup, and preparations were well underway for the event when I visited. But if golf isn’t your thing, there are plenty of activities to keep you busy, from archery to spa treatments to clay pigeon shooting. I was most excited to take part in the falconry experience and met some adorable new friends, including an eagle and a miniature owl with the very appropriate name of Tiny. Adare Manor is also home to a new Padel Club, where I tried out the quickly growing sport, with the building also housing a yoga studio, gym, and relaxing pool and hot tub.

Adare Manor's Great Hall feels very Downton indeed. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

My room was fit for a princess. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

Breakfast and tea are served in the manor's impressive Gallery. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

One of the most memorable meals of my trip was dinner at The Oak Room, Limerick’s first Michelin-starred restaurant, and breakfast is served each day in the manor’s magnificent Gallery—one of the longest rooms in Ireland. Adare Manor even boasts its own luxury chocolate shop, Harry Lowes, named after the property’s former groundskeeper.

While you truly never need to leave the property, the village is within walking distance and features adorable thatched-roof shops and pubs. And with Adare located within an hour and a half of destinations like the Cliffs of Moher, Cork, and Blarney Castle, a range of day trips is certainly possible.

Killarney

The rooms at Killarney Park pay tribute to the hotel's surrounding scenery. (Image credit: The Leading Hotels of the World)

For a taste of true Irish hospitality, the family-run Killarney Park hotel is the perfect place to stay while visiting the region. I wasn’t sure what to expect from Killarney but found myself blown away by the warmth of the people and the beauty of the surrounding national park. The hotel focuses on giving guests a true sense of place, and my suite was more like an apartment, with two fireplaces, a massive living room, and special touches that tied into the Irish landscape.

Located just steps from Killarney National Park and the lively town center, the hotel was the ideal base for exploring the area. The absolute highlight was a boat trip to Innisfallen Island with Gap of Dunloe Traditional Boat Tours. I couldn’t resist taking endless photos of Bob and Marley, the adorable golden cocker spaniels who joined us for a trip from Ross Castle to the stunning island. To get to the castle, my group took a jaunting car—a traditional horse-drawn carriage—through the park with Killarney Jaunting Tours and our adorable horse, Big John. In addition to experiencing the lakes, mountains, and forests, you’ll be entertained with plenty of Irish stories and humor.

As a royal editor, I was thrilled to visit Muckross House, where Queen Victoria famously stayed in 1861 and helped to jump-start the tourism industry in Ireland. The magnificent mansion is set right in the heart of Killarney National Park, and the views of the lake and mountains from the house couldn’t be better.

Big John the horse waits outside The Killarney Park hotel. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

The lobby at Killarney Park features multiple roaring fireplaces. (Image credit: The Leading Hotels of the World)

Bob and Marley joined us for a trip to Innisfallen Island. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

When it comes to restaurants, there’s no shortage of options in Killarney, and The Killarney Park is home to The Peregrine and The Garden Bar, where I enjoyed a number of seasonally inspired Irish meals throughout my stay. In town, J.M. Reidy’s is not your typical pub—it used to be a series of shops from the 1800s. After a delicious lunch, I headed through the maze of rooms to find an Irish storyteller who wove traditional tales into music and conversation as we sipped Irish coffees.

If you’re after nightlife, The Killarney Grand offers a piano bar, live Irish music, and a nightclub all in one building—ideal if your friends can’t agree on a vibe. And Celtic Steps—a high-energy show combining Irish dance, music and song—was the ultimate feel-good evening to wrap up my trip. Will I be back? Absolutely.

My Ireland Packing Essentials