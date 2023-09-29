Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're like me, you have more makeup and skincare products than you can count. Not only do I have multiple makeup bags (one for each type of product—duh), but I also had to purchase extra shelving just to store all my goodies. Applying my skincare and makeup is one of the highlights of my morning—a time in which I can focus on myself and feel present with my body. Plus, it's just plain fun.

But this hobby means that I plow through my products at a rate unheard of, so I often find myself needing to restock my favorite lipsticks, nail polishes, moisturizers, and eyeshadow pigments. I've been holding out for a while, clinging to the last few dregs of my can't-live-without pieces, waiting for a sales event like the one Ulta is hosting now: The Fall Haul Event, which lasts until September 30.

This sales event takes up to 40 percent off countless fan-favorite options, from makeup to skincare to beauty accessories. It's the perfect opportunity to replace your tried-and-true, or perhaps to try something new. Below, my favorite picks from the sale, spanning every category.

Milani Milani Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray SPF 30 Was $15, Now $11 at Ulta I'm obsessed with this sunscreen setting spray and recommend it to anyone looking for a matte (and affordable!) option. My makeup never budges when I use it, it dries quickly, and it offers extra UV protection to boot.

Juvia's Place Juvia's Place Blushed Liquid Blush Was $18, Now $11 at Ulta Black-owned brand Juvia's Place is a fantastic option for people of all skin colors. It's highly pigmented in order to show up consistently on all skin colors. This liquid blush is no exception, and its smooth liquid formula feels divine.

florence by mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads Was $36, Now $25 at Ulta These gel under-eye pads are fantastic for those difficult mornings that follow sleepless nights. During their 10 to 15 minute application period, they plump and hydrate dark circles and sagging skin, so you're ready to start your day without resembling a raccoon.

Burt's Bees Burt's Bees Sensitive Solutions Gentle Cream Cleanser with Aloe Was $10, Now $7 at Ulta Burt's Bees' cream cleanser never fails to save my skin in the winter, when harsh winds and freezing temperatures start to make my face flake and sting. Plus, the formula takes even my most stubborn makeup off with ease, and it smells fantastic.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Moisturizer Was $30, Now $21 at Ulta Neutrogena was the first brand to rescue my acne-ridden skin in high school, so it will always have a special place in my heart. This gel moisturizer is particularly great for combination skin like mine, because it provides a strong boost of hydration but has a lightweight formula that won't clog pores.

Revlon Revlon So Fierce! Big Bad Lash Mascara Waterproof Was $12, Now $8 at Ulta This budget-friendly option is beloved by reviewers for its ability to lengthen and curl eyelashes with ease, sans clumping. Its double-sided brush makes application easy, too.

Cetaphil Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser Face Wash for Sensitive Skin Was $12, Now $8 at Ulta The classics are classic for a reason! Nearly every dermatologist I've seen has recomended this no-nonsense cleanser, particularly for acne or oil-prone skin. It's great at washing off makeup, and its fragrance-free formula is ideal for sensitive skin.

Pacifica Pacifica Vegan Collagen Overnight Recovery Cream Was $25, Now $18 at Ulta Collagen production, which decreases as we age, is one of the most important keys to keeping skin looking supple. This vegan formula promises to boost collagen, consequently perking up skin, after consistent, daily use.

FLOWER Beauty Flower Beauty Pyramid Pigments Cheek Color Was $13, Now $9 at Ulta I love pigments like this that include multiple shimmery shades. The spectrum of color provides more dimension than a monochromatic look, and it's undeniably beautiful to behold.

Conair Conair Vanity LED Double-Sided 1X/10X Magnification Mirror Was $80, Now $56 at Ulta Like many beauty aficionados, I swear by my magnification mirror for everything from plucking my eyebrows to checking my makeup. This one features LED lighting, too, for extra accuracy, and it rotates 360 degrees.

Tarte Tarte Travel Size Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer Was $14, Now $10 at Ulta I don't know what I did before discovering Shape Tape. The full coverage concealer comes in a wide range of shades, blends well with other makeup, and never clogs my pores.

Mielle Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil Was $11, Now $8 at Ulta $8.84 at Amazon $9.99 at Target Like just about everyone on the internet, I'm obsessed with this hair oil from Mielle. I apply it to my scalp after every hair wash, and it both decreases shedding and gives my curls an extra boost of volume. Plus, it smells and feels amazing.

Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements for Women Was $40, Now $28 at Ulta This celebrity-approved supplement (thanks, Jen Aniston!) helps with hair retention and regrowth. I've tried it myself, and after sticking to the daily routine for a few weeks, I noticed less breakage and less hair in my brush.

Pixi Pixi Endless Silky Eye Pen Water Resistant Eye Pencil Was $12, Now $9 at Ulta Looking to channel that '90s eye makeup look? This water-resistant eye pencil is made to craft the perfect smudged eye look, and it comes at a price that can't be beat.