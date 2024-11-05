My beauty routine looked a lot different in 2017, when Burberry Beauty was last available in the United States. I was a recent college grad with little more than drugstore under-eye concealers and mascaras to my name. Anything I tried in the designer beauty space came from a Sephora savings event. Now, it's 2024, I'm a working adult with a Celine lipstick and Tom Ford makeup budget, and I'm so ready for Burberry Beauty to be back.

The makeup offshoot of London Fashion Week's crown jewel is stateside once again exclusively at Nordstrom. (The lineup is online-only for now, but will arrive in-store next March.) Burberry Beauty promises the sort of makeup wardrobe that's worth the investment, and maybe even an everyday routine overhaul. For a beauty base, there's a primer, concealer, foundation, and setting powder with hydrating long-wear ingredients; for a final zhuzh, there are three lipstick variations and a lengthening mascara. On paper, this stack is the cosmetics equivalent of a classic Burberry trench coat with formulas to match. A "Trench Protect Technology" in select products tries to mimic the effects of Burberry's outerwear, shielding skin from pollutants and makeup-unfriendly weather.

Burberry's Beauty line, back in the United States today, includes lipsticks, foundation, concealer, and finishing powder. (Image credit: Burberry)

While the launch went somewhat under-the-radar, a whisper network of influencers and amateur beauty obsessives have already started wearing the full range. (According to review timestamps, some items snuck online as early as October 29.) A few shades of lipstick and concealer are in short supply; the lone quad eyeshadow palette already sold out entirely. All signs point to a British invasion happening in the beauty department. So ahead, find the Burberry Beauty products that are still in stock at Nordstrom—and what makeup obsessives are saying about each one so far.

Burberry Beauty's Must-Shop Products

Burberry Beyond Volume Mascara $36 at Nordstrom Burberry Beauty's gold packaging could simply be an ode to its house codes, including the brass buttons on some of its oldest trench coats. After scrolling through more than 130 five-star reviews for this buildable mascara, I'm wondering if it's actually a wink to the gold-medal quality of its debut formulas. The brand's mascara is its highest-rated product at Nordstrom so far. Reviewers bestowing it with five stars say it's lightweight and easy to apply—and for the most part, the concave brush prevents clumping. However, a few shoppers mentioned that there isn't quite as much volume as advertised; the final effect is closer to fluttery, natural lashes than a set of falsies.

Burberry Beyond Wear Perfecting Matte Foundation $60 at Nordstrom If you're willing to splurge on a hardworking everyday foundation, you've come to the right place. Available in 38 shades, Burberry Beauty's $60 formula includes bamboo powder (for a matte effect), silk-cotton tree flower extract (for hydration), and Darjeeling tea leaf extract (for extra antioxdiants). Take it from one reviewer who needs foundation that can take the heat—it works. "I live in Florida where a foundation absolutely has to stand up to heat and humidity—this did both," they wrote. "Buildable coverage and a finish that dried so perfectly, there is no need for powder. It feels light on the skin so your skin still feels like it can breathe."

Burberry Beyond Wear Perfecting Concealer $45 at Nordstrom Lightweight, budge-proof concealers are admittedly plentiful on the market. Burberry Beauty's has made a strong first impression with shoppers, though: Early testers say it's sweat-proof, heat-proof, and messy-real-life-proof. When the formula enhanced with soothing Bisabolol and moisture-boosting white lupin protein goes on, it apparently stays on—and who can ask for anything more from their concealer?

Burberry Beyond Wear Setting & Refining Powder $58 at Nordstrom Burberry is also vying with the likes of Rare Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury for the buzziest setting powder launch of 2024. Their version has some impressive ingredients to give skin a matte-like finish (and keep it that way), including raspberry stem-cell extract for a smoothing effect. So far, the verdict is mixed: Some reviewers say it lasts for four hours instead of 24, while others are fully on-board with its two-in-one shade range and shine control.

Burberry Beyond Radiance Base Primer $48 at Nordstrom A lit-from-within glow can be hard to come by during winter months. More than one hundred five-star reviewers say this Burberry primer is their hack for luminous skin even in November. It's infused with saffron oil, a source of Vitamin F, to boost the skin barrier, while mirror-flat intense reflection pearls add a light, glistening effect. "I like applying it to areas that need a little extra highlight—it adds just the right amount of radiance without looking too shimmery," one reviewer says.

Burberry Brit Shine Lipstick $45 at Nordstrom This collagen-infused lipstick comes in ten shades—but a few, including "Burnished Red" and "Strawberry Cream" are already down to their last few units. Early hype comes courtesy of a formula that glides and hydrates like a lip balm, with the pigment and shine of a tried-and-true lipstick. Satisfied reviewers say it "glides on like butter" and has "great pigmentation." But if you're sensitive to fragrances, take note: A few others said it has a nostalgic, old-timey makeup scent.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors