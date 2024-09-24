Maed Beauty Gives My Lips a Three-Step Skincare Routine—And They've Never Been Softer
The just-launched brand released a polish, serum, balm, and the perfect red pigment.
Ask me about my skincare, and I’ll instantly rattle off my 12-step ritual, complete with retinol, LED masks, and eye cream. A body care routine? Have that, too. I even own a favorite foot moisturizer (glamorous, I know). But my lips have never had a proper routine—and frankly, why would they?
Sure, I’ll swipe on a hydrating balm before bed and maybe use a lip scrub once a quarter, but the US lip care industry historically never emphasized the need for multiple daily steps. It wasn’t until Maed Beauty's three-step “Lip Ritual" came across my desk that I actually considered giving my lips a regimented routine.
The brand, which launched on Tuesday, September 24, is determined to bring skincare benefits—think soften texture, brighten tone, boost moisture—to the lips.
Maed Beauty’s lineup starts off with the Reveal Lip Polish, an exfoliating lip scrub formulated with baby-fine sugar beads. It effectively removes dead skin cells before transforming into a shockingly granule-free balm. Next up is my personal favorite: Reset Lip Serum. Just like a serum you would use on your face, the texture is thin and silky. It has a slight tingle that delivers hydration and dries into an invisible layer within seconds. There’s no tackiness or gloss—I’d compare it to a velvet finish primer. That brings me to the finishing touch, the Revive Day and Night Lip Balm, which locks in moisture, gives a semi-gloss (not too shiny, not too sticky, not too matte), and lasts a surprisingly long time on the lips' surface.
While lip care routine technically stops there, Maed also offers a bonus step in the Signature Lip Pigment. It’s a matte lip pigment available in one universal shade, Ritual Red. With intense color, a comfortable feel (thank you, jojoba oil), and one-swipe coverage, it embodies the bold ethos of the brand.
“I created Maed Beauty to unbridle womanhood,” founder Denise Vasi, who is also the founder of the wellness website maed.co, shared in a press release. “To remove the limitations others put on us and the ones we sometimes put on ourselves. To create new narratives around how we show up for the world, and how we prioritize our own care—unapologetically.”
In the name of prioritizing our own lip care, I, along with the rest of the Marie Claire beauty team, put this innovative new system to the test. Our honest thoughts, ahead.
Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"I'm all about a statement lip, but my perpetually dry lips often have other plans. So when I heard that a new brand was debuting a whole lip care routine along with a signature ruby red liquid lip formula, I was eager to see if the built-in prep steps could help prolong the color, and keep it looking fresh for several hours.
"The Maed Reveal Lip Polish is perfect to smooth out my lips prior to adding in color (especially in the corners where I tend to crack). Then I swipe on the Reset Lip Serum and let that marinate for about 10 minutes to hydrate. Finally, I go in with the Signature Lip Pigment, which is super easy to apply on my pronounced Cupid’s bow thanks to the curved doe foot applicator. The color is divine. It’s the type of bright ruby red French girls dream about. I also love that it applies evenly and has a bit of a grace period to clean up the edges before it sets. I can remove it with micellar water at the end of the day and then finish with the Revive Day + Night Lip Balm to nourish my mouth overnight."
Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor
"Two summers ago, on a work trip to Italy, I was introduced to my first lip serum. It’s a popular beauty category across Europe, yet I have never encountered any product remotely similar in texture, finish, and hydration in the US—until Maed. With humectants that seal in hydration and a silky consistency that appears to plump up my natural lip, the Lip Reset is hands-down my favorite item in the line. I’ve applied it no less than 50 times since it landed on my desk earlier this week.
"Despite having a favorite child though, I’m also a big fan of every other item in the line—even the red lip stain, which is saying something given my tendency to wear a pinky-peach lip 365 days a year. "
Halie LeSavage, Senior Fashion and Beauty News Editor
"Earlier this week, Marie Claire's fashion director stopped me with a compliment—not on my outfit, but on my dewy, glossy lips. I had Maed's Beauty Reveal Lip Polish, and its Revive Day + Night Lip Balm, to thank. Just a pea-sized dollop of the polish exfoliates and softens my lips, as the formula transforms from a grainy scrub to a silky-smooth gloss. (Word to the wise, only the teeny-tiniest drop is necessary for the full effects.) Immediately after, I swipe on the balm for some instant hydration and plumping. This second formula can function like an overnight lip mask, but it's just as effective as an all-day, every day balm. I'm not going to the office with dull, dry lips ever again. And, I'm waiting for even more kudos to my shimmery, yet natural lips."
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
