Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan Markle Breaks Royal Protocol in Wales
2
Meet White House Photographer Shealah Craighead
3
Get Pumped: The New 'Heathers' Is Here
4
Inside One of the Last Matrilineal Societies
5
Every Change Trump Has Made to the White House

This Buzzcut Video Is Going Viral Because It Literally Looks Like Murder Waiting to Happen

Oh no.

Jan 19, 2018
Instagram

Things I expect to happen when I get a haircut: a nice little head massage, some “real talk” about the state of my dry ends, and multiple offers for anything to drink. Things I don’t expect: a sharp electric razor swinging around my head like a cleaver waiting to skin me alive.

Related Stories
The 7 Biggest Nail Trends of 2018
Chrissy Teigen's Boob Tape Hack
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And yet, one Turkish barber by the name of Erkek Saç is apparently trying to make hair swinging a thing, as reported by Allure, which, according to the Instagram clip, entails literally swinging clippers back and forth over a client’s head, buzzing off random chunks of hair in the process. And if that sounds hella dangerous, then you’re absolutely correct.

Thankfully, the swing cut only lasts for a few seconds, before Saç just shaves the man’s whole head and entire beard off, before squeezing a ridiculous amount of oil over his bald head and slappin’ it around for a few seconds. Yes, this video is as confusing and weird as it sounds, but hey—it has 1.2 million views, so clearly something Saç is doing something right. Check out the insane video, below, and please; don’t try this at home.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
Doctors Say Try *This* to Shorten Your Period
Kim Kardashian Put Hair Instructions in Her Will
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
You Need to See This Toenail Makeover
You Need to See These Barbie Doll Makeovers
This Drugstore Foam Literally Grows Your Hair
Beauty Trend You Are 100% Never Going to Try
So This Is How Many Selfies Women Take on Average
Wait, Did Kendall Jenner Get Lip Injections?
The Viral K-Beauty Liquid That Cures Whiteheads
This Woman Faded Her Stretch Marks in 2 Weeks