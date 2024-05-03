Bella Hadid Gives Her Basic White Tank an Urban Cowgirl Upgrade

Yeehaw, but make it New York.

Bella Hadid wears a white tank top and leather pants in a cowgirl outfit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By Halie LeSavage
published

You can take Bella Hadid out of Texas, but you can't take Texas out of Bella Hadid.

After back-to-back days of method dressing like her Ôrebella fragrances in lace bustier dresses and flowery vintage corsets, Bella Hadid left her New York City apartment on Friday, May 3, channeling a city cowgirl. On top, she wore an eternal wardrobe staple: the humble white tank top. On the bottom, she channeled Cowboy Carter or Coyote Ugly (or both!) in leather pants and Western boots.

Bella Hadid leaves her apartment building wearing a white tank top black leather pants and western boots

Bella Hadid pressed pause on her runway outfits and designer vintage for a city cowgirl moment on Friday, May 3.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Supima® Micro-Rib Racerback Tank
Everlane The Supima Micro-Rib Racerback Tank

Faux Stretch-Leather Straight-Leg Pants
Commando Faux Stretch-Leather Straight-Leg Pants

Dagget Western Boots
Jeffrey Campbell Free People Dagget Western Boots

The model-slash-fragrance-founder had been on a Western styling kick before she returned to New York City this week. After moving (part-time) to Texas last year, Hadid has been occasionally spotted in all the requirements for a rodeo cowgirl uniform: Canadian tuxedos, turquoise jewelry, and, of course, pairs of pointed-toe boots.

She's not just cosplaying as a girl who's at home on the range. Between developing her beauty brand in secret and striking up a relationship with professional cowboy Adan Banuelos, Bella Hadid has been competing in horseback riding competitions back in Texas.

Bella Hadid wears leather pants, cowgirl boots, and a white tank top while leaving her new york city apartment

Friday's leather-filled look winked at Bella Hadid's new life in Texas, where she moved part-time last year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The "yeehaw, but make it New York" outfit was a departure from Hadid's styling throughout the week. Bella tapped stylist Molly Dickson on a series of straight-off-the-runway outfits to celebrate Ôrebella's debut. First, she went archival in a strapless, vintage Dior dress. Then she styled outfits around recent Milan Fashion Week hero items, including Gucci's platform loafers and Ferragamo's capri pants.

Bella Hadid wears a white lace corset dress with a layered skirt

On Thursday, May 2, Bella Hadid celebrated Ôrebella's launch in a see-through bustier dress by Rokh and vintage Chanel sandals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid wearing Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 collection post-Ôrebella event in New York City May 2024

She quick-changed into a head-to-toe Gucci outfit, including its sky-high platform loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one could ever accuse Bella Hadid of not having the range, style-wise. With Friday's outfit, she showed New York just how versatile her closet can be.

Shop Bella Hadid's City Cowgirl Outfit

Bailey Ribbed Stretch-Lyocell and Organic Cotton-Blend Tank
AGOLDE Bailey Ribbed Stretch-Lyocell and Organic Cotton-Blend Tank

Frida Pant
Aritzia Frida Pant

Ever-Y Day Boot
Feners Ever-Y Day Boot

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire

