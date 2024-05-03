Bella Hadid Gives Her Basic White Tank an Urban Cowgirl Upgrade

You can take Bella Hadid out of Texas, but you can't take Texas out of Bella Hadid.
After back-to-back days of method dressing like her Ôrebella fragrances in lace bustier dresses and flowery vintage corsets, Bella Hadid left her New York City apartment on Friday, May 3, channeling a city cowgirl. On top, she wore an eternal wardrobe staple: the humble white tank top. On the bottom, she channeled Cowboy Carter or Coyote Ugly (or both!) in leather pants and Western boots.
The model-slash-fragrance-founder had been on a Western styling kick before she returned to New York City this week. After moving (part-time) to Texas last year, Hadid has been occasionally spotted in all the requirements for a rodeo cowgirl uniform: Canadian tuxedos, turquoise jewelry, and, of course, pairs of pointed-toe boots.
She's not just cosplaying as a girl who's at home on the range. Between developing her beauty brand in secret and striking up a relationship with professional cowboy Adan Banuelos, Bella Hadid has been competing in horseback riding competitions back in Texas.
The "yeehaw, but make it New York" outfit was a departure from Hadid's styling throughout the week. Bella tapped stylist Molly Dickson on a series of straight-off-the-runway outfits to celebrate Ôrebella's debut. First, she went archival in a strapless, vintage Dior dress. Then she styled outfits around recent Milan Fashion Week hero items, including Gucci's platform loafers and Ferragamo's capri pants.
No one could ever accuse Bella Hadid of not having the range, style-wise. With Friday's outfit, she showed New York just how versatile her closet can be.
Shop Bella Hadid's City Cowgirl Outfit
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Moonheads, Assemble: Here's Everything to Know About August Moon from 'The Idea of You'
The fictional boy band from the new rom-com was inspired by BTS, *NSYNC, and One Direction.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Valley of the Doll Shoes
The Mary Janes trend is evolving in a whimsical direction.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Raven-Symoné Has a Message For “Trolls” Sending Her Wife “Death Threats"
"I hope to clear the air right now..."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Gabrielle Union Pairs Her Evening Dress With Under-$300 Reformation Heels
She's just the latest It Girl to approve of the line.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Re-Wears Her Favorite Cropped Sweatsuit in an Ab-Baring Selfie
She just re-wore her favorite set.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid Levels Up in Gucci's Sky-High Platform Loafers and a Micro Mini Skort
The supermodel celebrated her fragrance brand with a new stylist and a new wardrobe.
By India Roby Published
-
Blake Lively Goes Mermaid Chic in Tiffany Blue Sequins
Is she teasing her look for Monday's Met Gala?
By India Roby Last updated
-
Jennifer Lawrence Can't Stop, Won't Stop Wearing the Mesh Flats Trend
In some fashion circles, it never really ended.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Bella Hadid's Lace Bustier Dress Heats Up the Lingerie Dressing Trend
She's heating up the lingerie dressing trend.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Does '90s Minimalism Her Way in a Slip Dress and Mary Janes
The actress wore a slip dress with a '90s styling cue–plus her favorite Mary Janes.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kendall Jenner Supersizes Her Minimalist Staples With Big Sunglasses and an Even Bigger Tote
She just supersized her minimalist staples.
By India Roby Published