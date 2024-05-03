Bella Hadid Gives Her Basic White Tank an Urban Cowgirl Upgrade

You can take Bella Hadid out of Texas, but you can't take Texas out of Bella Hadid.

After back-to-back days of method dressing like her Ôrebella fragrances in lace bustier dresses and flowery vintage corsets, Bella Hadid left her New York City apartment on Friday, May 3, channeling a city cowgirl. On top, she wore an eternal wardrobe staple: the humble white tank top. On the bottom, she channeled Cowboy Carter or Coyote Ugly (or both!) in leather pants and Western boots.

Bella Hadid pressed pause on her runway outfits and designer vintage for a city cowgirl moment on Friday, May 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The model-slash-fragrance-founder had been on a Western styling kick before she returned to New York City this week. After moving (part-time) to Texas last year, Hadid has been occasionally spotted in all the requirements for a rodeo cowgirl uniform: Canadian tuxedos, turquoise jewelry, and, of course, pairs of pointed-toe boots.

She's not just cosplaying as a girl who's at home on the range. Between developing her beauty brand in secret and striking up a relationship with professional cowboy Adan Banuelos, Bella Hadid has been competing in horseback riding competitions back in Texas.

Friday's leather-filled look winked at Bella Hadid's new life in Texas, where she moved part-time last year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The "yeehaw, but make it New York" outfit was a departure from Hadid's styling throughout the week. Bella tapped stylist Molly Dickson on a series of straight-off-the-runway outfits to celebrate Ôrebella's debut. First, she went archival in a strapless, vintage Dior dress. Then she styled outfits around recent Milan Fashion Week hero items, including Gucci's platform loafers and Ferragamo's capri pants.

On Thursday, May 2, Bella Hadid celebrated Ôrebella's launch in a see-through bustier dress by Rokh and vintage Chanel sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She quick-changed into a head-to-toe Gucci outfit, including its sky-high platform loafers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No one could ever accuse Bella Hadid of not having the range, style-wise. With Friday's outfit, she showed New York just how versatile her closet can be.

