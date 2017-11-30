Selena Gomez Opens Up About Why She Got Back Together with Justin Bieber

The world was pretty shocked when Selena Gomez and The Weeknd ended their 10-month relationship seemingly out of the blue—and just days later she and Justin Bieber were spotted hanging out again and again, then officially got back together (we know, we can hardly keep up either). In a recent interview with Billboard, Gomez gets candid about her love life with both men, dishing on why she reunited with ex-turned-current-boyfriend Justin Bieber for the first time:

"I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away," she says.

Clearly Gomez doesn't carry grudges, because she went on to talk about her breakup with The Weeknd and where they stand today in the most mature way.

"Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life," she admits. "We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me."

Pretty interesting considering The Weeknd quietly unfollowed Selena as well as her friends and family on Instagram the other day.