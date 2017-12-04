The Sweet Reason Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Breaking Royal Tradition with Their Wedding Cake

Tradition has it that members of the royal family have fruitcake at their wedding (okay) since it has the helpful ability to never go stale—which comes in handy when the cake is served years later at the christening of the pair's first child. But Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will continue their habit of breaking rules, and have reportedly ditched the fruit cake in favor of bananas.

A source tells The Daily Telegraph that, "This will be the first royal wedding cake made from bananas" and that Harry loves "anything with banana."

Not only is the flavor a win for Harry, it's a reference to his relationship with Meghan, who shared this adorable photo of two bananas spooning early in their courtship:

Sleep tight xx (Update: Thanks so much to those who shared the photo cred :) I didn't know, and I love it! Credit where credit is due: I'm bananas for this @percxption) 🍌👍🏽 A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:19pm PDT

Meghan and Harry are getting married at St George’s Chapel in May. Get all the details you could possibly need/want here.