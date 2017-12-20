Today's Top Stories
1
10 Game-Changing Essentials for Holiday Travel
2
'The Last Jedi' Proves Women Are Better Leaders
3
100 Gifts to Buy Yourself with Your Holiday Cash
4
Alia Shawkat on 'Search Party's Shocking Finale
5
Science's Horrifying Culture of Sexual Assault

How Many Presents Do Prince George and Princess Charlotte *Actually* Get?

Not as many as you'd think.

Shutterstock
Dec 20, 2017

Prince George asked Santa Claus for just one thing this year—a police car. The 4-year-old wrote his single request on a Christmas list, which Prince William hand-delivered to Santa, himself, while in Helsinki, Finland.

Getty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I’ve seen you and I had to give you this letter," William reportedly said to Santa. “He hasn’t written down many requests, so I think one request is probably okay."

Shutterstock

Prince William is relying on Santa to bring the police car, while he and Duchess Kate take care of the rest of the gifts—which, surprisingly, there aren't that many of.

A family-friend of the Middleton family told Us Weekly that Prince William and Duchess Kate make it a point not to *royally spoil* their kids.

"They're both extremely careful," the source said. The family-friend explained that the Prince George and Princess Charlotte will receive some gifts, but that the ones sent from people around the world are donated to toy banks and other children's organizations.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty

"Receiving that many gifts wouldn’t have a good effect on the kids," the family-friend said, noting that overindulging them with too many material things is their "worst nightmare."

A dollhouse is a likely gift for Princess Charlotte this year the source said, adding that Prince George would love anything on wheels. But a "dream Christmas" for the royal couple would include spending time playing with the very few toys, and just being together with family.

Getty

This year, they will be joined by Prince Harry and bride-to-be, Meghan Markle. The newly engaged duo is said to be arriving to Prince William and Duchess Kate's home on Christmas eve for a three-day stay.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
'Game of Thrones' Cast Talks Season 8
Catt Sadler Has Left E! News Over Pay Gap
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Lady Gaga is Headed to Vegas for a Residency
Mindy Kaling Has Given Birth to a Baby Girl
William and Harry's Party for the 'Star Wars' Cast
9 True Details About Princess Margaret's Marriage
Brad Pitt Is "Casually Dating" After Split
Selena Gomez Walked Out on Justin Bieber
Your Official Guide to Meghan and Harry's Wedding
khloe kardashian Khloé Drops Another Hint About Her Pregnancy