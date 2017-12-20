How Many Presents Do Prince George and Princess Charlotte *Actually* Get?

Prince George asked Santa Claus for just one thing this year—a police car. The 4-year-old wrote his single request on a Christmas list, which Prince William hand-delivered to Santa, himself, while in Helsinki, Finland.

"I’ve seen you and I had to give you this letter," William reportedly said to Santa. “He hasn’t written down many requests, so I think one request is probably okay."



Prince William is relying on Santa to bring the police car, while he and Duchess Kate take care of the rest of the gifts—which, surprisingly, there aren't that many of.

A family-friend of the Middleton family told Us Weekly that Prince William and Duchess Kate make it a point not to *royally spoil* their kids.

"They're both extremely careful," the source said. The family-friend explained that the Prince George and Princess Charlotte will receive some gifts, but that the ones sent from people around the world are donated to toy banks and other children's organizations.

"Receiving that many gifts wouldn’t have a good effect on the kids," the family-friend said, noting that overindulging them with too many material things is their "worst nightmare."

A dollhouse is a likely gift for Princess Charlotte this year the source said, adding that Prince George would love anything on wheels. But a "dream Christmas" for the royal couple would include spending time playing with the very few toys, and just being together with family.

This year, they will be joined by Prince Harry and bride-to-be, Meghan Markle. The newly engaged duo is said to be arriving to Prince William and Duchess Kate's home on Christmas eve for a three-day stay.