Princess Beatrice Brings French Girl Style to Wimbledon in a Striped Sandro Skirt Set
She joined mom Sarah Ferguson for a stylish mother/daughter date.
The excitement of Royal Ascot might be over, but the 2025 Wimbledon championships kicked off on Monday, June 30—and the royal fashion is already as hot as the heat wave sweeping Britain at the moment. Princess Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, were the first royals to attend this year's tournament, and the Duchess of York's eldest daughter leaned into French girl style for their mother/daughter day out.
Sandro has long been a favorite brand of royals like Princess Kate and Queen Letizia, and Beatrice chose a crisp cotton blouse and coordinating skirt from the French retailer. The cropped shirt isn't your basic button-up, though—Bea's blouse featured white floral cutouts embellished with summery beading.
She tucked the top into a matching cotton skirt with a flounced hem and the same cutout detail, wearing her hair down in loose waves and carrying a taupe leather clutch.
Meanwhile, the Duchess of York went for a bold floral style from another royally approved brand, wearing a bright green Me+Em midi dress with keyhole detail. Ferguson joins fellow Me+Em fans Duchess Sophie and the Princess of Wales, both of whom have worn the British designer's fashion-forward pieces on numerous occasions.
It's expected that Princess Kate—who serves as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club—will attend at least one match during the championships, which end July 13 this year. In 2024, the Princess of Wales attended the men's finals with daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton, marking her second appearance of the year as the princess battled cancer.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.