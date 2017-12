After months of waiting for an *official* confirmation (and some serious teasers), Khloé Kardashian has finally announced she's pregnant! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced the pregnancy via Instagram Wednesday, with a sweet tribute to her boyfriend (and soon-to-be dad!) Tristan Thompson.

The two have been dating since September 2016. Here's to an official congrats to the happy couple!