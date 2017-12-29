Fans Are Convinced That Kylie Jenner Has Already Given Birth

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant (much like everyone else in the Kardashian family), but wait—what if she's already given birth in secret. ::nerdy record scratch noise for dramatic effect::
Thanks to the above re-discovered photos of the beauty entrepreneur looking very pregnant in September, the internet seems convinced that Kylie has quietly had her baby and failed to inform the rest of us (which, fair).
Also shoutout to this person, who is convinced the Kardashians were looking at Kylie and her new baby in their Christmas card:
Not to mention all these enthusiastic theorists:
Thoughts? Feels? Opinions?