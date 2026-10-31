Hailey Bieber Is a Literal Angel While Charli XCX Trials BDSM for Kendall Jenner's Halloween Birthday Party

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner shared a sneak peak of her corset and fishnet stockings.

Amy Mackelden&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Charli XCX and Hailey Bieber attend Kendall Jenner&#039;s Halloween birthday party
(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber/Melanie Miller / BACKGRID)
Jump to category:

Kendall Jenner's birthday is on November 3, but the model decided to take advantage of Halloween to throw a star-studded costume party in Los Angeles. On October 30, a plethora of famous faces gathered to commemorate Jenner's birthday, with Hailey Bieber transforming into an angel and Charli XCX paying tribute to a BDSM-infused movie.

While she wasn't photographed arriving at the party, Bieber shared a photo of her costume to her Instagram Stories. Her sleek angel outfit is well timed, following Kylie Jenner's debut at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Bieber donned a white fluffy halo and a pair of large feathery wings, which she paired with a matching white feather bra. A simple white dress shirt, worn open over Bieber's angelic bra and black hot pants, completed the outfit.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Charli XCX and Hailey Bieber attend Kendall Jenner&#039;s Halloween birthday party

Hailey Bieber is an angel for Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party.

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Charli XCX was amongst a huge array of celebrity guests photographed arriving at the party. Notably, the "Rock Music" singer decided to take inspiration from the 2002 movie Secretary, by dressing up as Maggie Gyllenhaal's character, complete with a bondage arm spreader with locked wrist cuffs.

The musician and actress further paid homage to the film by recreating one of Gyllenhaal's outfits, including a sheer white shirt, a black pencil skirt, ripped sheer tights, and a pair of black pumps.

Charli XCX and Hailey Bieber attend Kendall Jenner&#039;s Halloween birthday party

Charli XCX trials BDSM at Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party.

(Image credit: Melanie Miller / BACKGRID)

Charli XCX and Hailey Bieber attend Kendall Jenner&#039;s Halloween birthday party

Charli XCX's outfit was inspired by the 2002 movie Secretary.

(Image credit: Melanie Miller / BACKGRID)

Although Kylie Jenner is yet to reveal her full outfit, glimpses of her revealing corset and fishnets stockings have been shared on social media. Notably, Bieber shared a glimpse of what appeared to be Kylie's bodice, complete with a pearl necklace and suspenders.

Charli XCX and Hailey Bieber attend Kendall Jenner&#039;s Halloween birthday party

Hailey Bieber shared a glimpse of what appeared to be Kylie Jenner's costume.

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Kylie also shared a snap to her Instagram Stories, in which she could be seen wearing white diamanté fishnet stockings with white fluffy heels.

Charli XCX and Hailey Bieber attend Kendall Jenner&#039;s Halloween birthday party

Kylie Jenner shared a snap of part of her costume.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Clearly, Kendall's Halloween birthday party was the place to be on October 30.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Kendall Jenner's Party

CATEGORIES
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.