Hailey Bieber Is a Literal Angel While Charli XCX Trials BDSM for Kendall Jenner's Halloween Birthday Party

Kendall Jenner's birthday is on November 3, but the model decided to take advantage of Halloween to throw a star-studded costume party in Los Angeles. On October 30, a plethora of famous faces gathered to commemorate Jenner's birthday, with Hailey Bieber transforming into an angel and Charli XCX paying tribute to a BDSM-infused movie.
Bieber donned a white fluffy halo and a pair of large feathery wings, which she paired with a matching white feather bra. A simple white dress shirt, worn open over Bieber's angelic bra and black hot pants, completed the outfit.
Charli XCX was amongst a huge array of celebrity guests photographed arriving at the party. Notably, the "Rock Music" singer decided to take inspiration from the 2002 movie Secretary, by dressing up as Maggie Gyllenhaal's character, complete with a bondage arm spreader with locked wrist cuffs.
The musician and actress further paid homage to the film by recreating one of Gyllenhaal's outfits, including a sheer white shirt, a black pencil skirt, ripped sheer tights, and a pair of black pumps.
Although Kylie Jenner is yet to reveal her full outfit, glimpses of her revealing corset and fishnets stockings have been shared on social media. Notably, Bieber shared a glimpse of what appeared to be Kylie's bodice, complete with a pearl necklace and suspenders.
Kylie also shared a snap to her Instagram Stories, in which she could be seen wearing white diamanté fishnet stockings with white fluffy heels.
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Clearly, Kendall's Halloween birthday party was the place to be on October 30.