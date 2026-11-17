Whether she's wearing bold socks, a bandana, or a baseball cap from Harry Styles's closet, Zoë Kravitz adores a red accessory. Now, she's cleared space in her collection for statement scarves. That said, it was only a matter of time before Kravitz shielded her shoulders with the crimson color trend. On November 16, the actor filmed another scene for her forthcoming film, Die Alive, in a casually cool, New York girl uniform, complete with a striking red scarf.
Camera crews captured Kravitz's ruby, rom-com-ready scarf in Brooklyn's riverside Domino Park. Sure, the star was in costume, but her relatively relaxed street-style look (similar to her character's previous on-screen picks) could've come from her personal closet. She wore a baby pink button-down, camel trench coat, and a fringed, made-for-winter scarf, which she wrapped around her head and let drape over her shoulders.
From there, Kravitz opted out of tucking the Oxford shirt into her charcoal gray trousers, a subtle choice that supported the emotionally distraught energy of the scene. For her finishing touches, she wore wired headphones, a beige canvas tote bag, and sold-out New Balance sneakers, seemingly saving the $100 Adidas Sambas for another day on set.
Kravitz doesn't save her most striking scarves for the screen: Her preferred purple muffler (which she debuted last December in Rome with Styles) is still in her regular rotation. So, she hasn't gone full method mode for Die Alive. Rather, it appears the costume designer incorporated some of Kravitz's style signatures into the character's closet.
Case in point: Last week, she returned to the rom-com set in a striped cardigan, a cropped black coat, and a Fendi Baguette, all of which helped her lemon scarf stand out.
At this rate, Kravitz could style a scarf in every color of the rainbow before Thanksgiving. She already has a navy blue rendition at the ready, according to a look from Feb. 2025. All she has to do is pull the latter out of storage and sample scarves in orange, green, and pink. While you await the next addition to her ever-expanding assortment of scarves, shop similar, Kravitz-supported red styles below.
Shop Red Scarves Inspired by Zoë Kravitz
Gobi Cashmere
Cashmere Fringed Scarf
Ralph Lauren
Wool Cashmere Herringbone Scarf
J.Crew
Cashmere Scarf With Fringe
Jennie Liu
100% Cashmere Scarf
Johnstons of Elgin
Fringed Cashmere Scarf
Miu Miu
Cashmere Scarf
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.