Kendall Jenner Goes Full Indie Darling for Halloween in a Fluffy Pink Mini Dress and Blonde Bob

The choppy blonde bob is a whole vibe.

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Kendall Jenner wears a neon pink mini dress and a blonde bob wig for Halloween, inspired by the movie &#039;Paris, Texas&#039;
(Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)
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Kendall Jenner celebrated her birthday early with a star-studded costume party on October 30. While BFF Hailey Bieber dressed as an angel, with custom wings created by Atelier Biser, Charli XCX invoked the kinky 2002 movie Secretary. Jenner also decided to draw inspiration from a classic film, which makes a lot of sense considering the fact she's dating Oscar nominee Jacob Elordi.

Sharing photos of her already-iconic look on Instagram, the 818 Tequila founder revealed she dressed as Nastassja Kinski's character from Paris, Texas, Jane Henderson. The character is known for wearing a bright pink, off-the-shoulder sweater as a dress, along with a blonde wig cut into an unforgettable bob.

For her outfit, Jenner—who is styled by Dani Michelle—enlisted a custom dress from Suss Knits.

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Kendall Jenner wears a neon pink mini dress and a blonde bob wig for Halloween, inspired by the movie &#039;Paris, Texas&#039;

Kendall Jenner reveals her costume for Halloween 2026.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

In a series of pictures, Jenner revealed her simple yet sophisticated homage to Wim Wenders's 1984 movie. It's safe to say that Jenner with a blonde bob is an entire vibe, while her fluffy mini dress is going to inspire a ton of copycats.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

While a plethora of celebrities wowed fans with their 2026 Halloween outfits, Jenner's was particularly exciting as it revealed just how great she'd look with a choppy blonde bob. As for the fluffy pink mini dress, the model might have just started a new Winter 2026 trend.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.