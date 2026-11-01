Kendall Jenner Goes Full Indie Darling for Halloween in a Fluffy Pink Mini Dress and Blonde Bob

Sharing photos of her already-iconic look on Instagram, the 818 Tequila founder revealed she dressed as Nastassja Kinski's character from Paris, Texas, Jane Henderson. The character is known for wearing a bright pink, off-the-shoulder sweater as a dress, along with a blonde wig cut into an unforgettable bob.
In a series of pictures, Jenner revealed her simple yet sophisticated homage to Wim Wenders's 1984 movie. It's safe to say that Jenner with a blonde bob is an entire vibe, while her fluffy mini dress is going to inspire a ton of copycats.
Paris, Texas
While a plethora of celebrities wowed fans with their 2026 Halloween outfits, Jenner's was particularly exciting as it revealed just how great she'd look with a choppy blonde bob. As for the fluffy pink mini dress, the model might have just started a new Winter 2026 trend.
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