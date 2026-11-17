King Charles left with a special gift—and some food for thought—as he paid a visit to Preston, England on November 16. After visiting The Harris Museum and meeting with local volunteers and community members, The King stopped by Preston’s Flag Market, where he spoke with local business Spud Bros about their viral jacket potatoes and took home an adorable memento for his grandchildren.
The food truck, run by brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson, has become famous on TikTok, and they gave King Charles a tiny crocheted potato after greeting His Majesty.
“I’ve been hearing a lot about you!” The King said with a smile before he was handed “a little positive potato” in an Instagram Reel shared by Spud Bros.
“You can take one if you want,” one of the Nelson brothers said off camera, with The King replying, “Are you sure?”
“Of course, yeah, give it to your grandchildren,” the entrepreneur shared. While Queen Camilla's grandchildren are all teenagers by now and Prince George, 13, is away at boarding school, King Charles does have four younger grandkids: Princess Charlotte, 11, Prince Louis, 8, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.
HIs Majesty is passionate about organic farming and local produce, and he showed off his knowledge of spuds while speaking with the brothers. "Are these the varieties that crisp up very well?" he asked about the potatoes they used, listening intently as the Nelsons explained that their ingredients are all sourced locally.
"It's always something!" King Charles exclaimed after the entrepreneurs explained that they'd been dealing with some bad weather that impacted the type of potatoes they could obtain.
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After discussing his favorite potato fillings, including beans and cheese, The King proclaimed that "all the different things you put in are amazing."
"As long as it isn't too much, a lovely old cheese," he added, with one of the brothers adding, "Cheese and beans!"
"I'd never survive, I'd be asleep!" The King quipped.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.