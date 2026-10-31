Prince Louis's Mischievous Side Is on Display in a Previously Unseen Throwback Pumpkin Patch Photo Taken By Mom Princess Kate

The little prince looks so adorable on Halloween.

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For Halloween, Prince Louis picks up a pumpkin at the patch in an adorable throwback snap, taken by mom Princess Kate
(Image credit: Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)
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Just last week, Princess Kate and Prince William posted a previously unseen photo of their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—in honor of Mountain Rescue Awareness Day. For Halloween, the Prince and Princess of Wales decided to release another unseen snap, this time of a baby Prince Louis visiting a pumpkin patch for Halloween.

Kate and William shared the photo on Instagram on October 31, along with the caption, "Happy Halloween!" The caption continued, "Prince Louis, aged 1, photographed by the Princess of Wales." In the photo, little Louis can be seen reaching down to pick up a pumpkin, which is much bigger than he is.

The sweet snap immediately delighted royal fans, who took to the comments to discuss the photo.

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"This is such an adorable photo and what a precious memory to treasure," one fan shared. "Happy Halloween to all of you!" another user wrote. "Thank you for sharing this picture of your cute little pumpkin."

For Halloween, Prince Louis picks up a pumpkin at the patch in an adorable throwback snap, taken by mom Princess Kate

"Prince Louis, aged 1, photographed by the Princess of Wales."

(Image credit: Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

One royal fan commented, "Adorable! Wow looks so much like George here!" Someone else noted, "What an amazing surprise! Thank you for sharing." Basically, Prince Louis's throwback Halloween snap has been a resounding success.

Prince Louis is now 8 years old, meaning that Princess Kate's sweet Halloween picture was captured seven years ago. While the prince is a lot older now, he has retained his cheeky demeanor and is known for delivering mischievous moments at royal engagements.

Princess Kate walking with Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Mike Tindall, Mia Tindall and Savannah Phillips on Christmas Day

Princess Kate reportedly takes her children trick-or-treating.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Previous reports have suggested that Princess Kate likes to take George, Charlotte, and Louis trick-or-treating for Halloween, so perhaps the royals will be busy dressing up for the occasion.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.