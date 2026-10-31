Kate and William shared the photo on Instagram on October 31, along with the caption, "Happy Halloween!" The caption continued, "Prince Louis, aged 1, photographed by the Princess of Wales." In the photo, little Louis can be seen reaching down to pick up a pumpkin, which is much bigger than he is.
The sweet snap immediately delighted royal fans, who took to the comments to discuss the photo.
"This is such an adorable photo and what a precious memory to treasure," one fan shared. "Happy Halloween to all of you!" another user wrote. "Thank you for sharing this picture of your cute little pumpkin."
One royal fan commented, "Adorable! Wow looks so much like George here!" Someone else noted, "What an amazing surprise! Thank you for sharing." Basically, Prince Louis's throwback Halloween snap has been a resounding success.
Prince Louis is now 8 years old, meaning that Princess Kate's sweet Halloween picture was captured seven years ago. While the prince is a lot older now, he has retained his cheeky demeanor and is known for delivering mischievous moments at royal engagements.
Previous reports have suggested that Princess Kate likes to take George, Charlotte, and Louis trick-or-treating for Halloween, so perhaps the royals will be busy dressing up for the occasion.
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