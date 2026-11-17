Princess Kate dug into the royal vaults for the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai on November 17, pairing a traditional Indian dress known as an anarkali with show-stopping diamonds and emeralds from Queen Elizabeth’s collection.
The Prince and Princess of Wales both walked the environmental event’s green carpet in outfits by Indian designers, but Kate also gave a nod to Britain and the late Queen with her incredible jewelry. Queen Elizabeth debuted her Emerald Tassel Suite in 1989, and although she let Princess Kate borrow the diamond earrings and bracelet for a 2022 state dinner in Jamaica, this is the first time the princess has worn the coordinating necklace.
Nilesh Rakholia, jewelry expert and founder of Abelini, tells Marie Claire that even though the pieces have such a strong connection to the late Queen, the Princess of Wales has given them a new life with her fresh styling.
“One of the biggest misconceptions about heirloom jewelry is that it has to be worn traditionally,” Rakholia says. “Some of the most interesting styling actually comes from pairing older pieces with contemporary clothing.”
The earrings, which feature strands of dripping diamonds tied into a knot with a gold accent, are topped off with emeralds at the tips, and the matching necklace includes a thick rope of diamonds tied into the same knot with diamond and emerald tassels.
Since the Earthshot Prize celebrates solutions to environmental challenges, wearing the late Queen's jewels fits perfectly with the sustainable theme of the night.
“There’s a lovely connection between heirloom jewelry and sustainability," Rakholia says. "Fine jewelry is made to last, and precious metals and gemstones can be passed between generations rather than replaced when trends change.”
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Rakholia says that considering the emeralds, diamonds and gold involved, he'd estimate the necklace and earrings to "be worth in the region of £1 million to £1.25 million today ($1.3 million to $1.6 million)."
However, its "royal provenance" is what makes the set so special. "It was worn by Queen Elizabeth II on several significant occasions, which gives it a historical and collectible significance that goes beyond the intrinsic value of the gemstones themselves," Rakholia adds.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.