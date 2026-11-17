Founded by the Prince of Wales in 2020, the Earthshot Prize aims to find solutions to repair our planet by 2030. Although some might say it’s an impossible task, Knauf told Hello! magazine that it was the Princess of Wales who was “the loudest voice” encouraging William to move forward.
Speaking on the 2026 Earthshot Prize green carpet in Mumbai, India on Tuesday, November 17, Knauf said that Kate was involved from "the very beginning—when we were still debating whether or not we should do this, this is going back to like 2020, 2019."
Knauf explained that the team wondered if creating the Earthshot Prize was "the right thing to do" and Prince William and his staff "consulted with loads of people."
"The loudest voice saying 'yes' was the princess" he revealed, adding that the Princess of Wales has always been "a huge part of this, bringing the thing around children, families, nature."
This year was the first Children’s Earthshot Awards, celebrating young people from across India whose ideas are helping to address environmental challenges in their local communities. Knauf noted that the Princess of Wales, who focuses on early childhood development in her royal work, has "been giving us lots of ideas how we can make Children's Earthshot working bigger next year."
The Princess of Wales attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony in London and traveled to Boston with Prince William for the second annual awards, but hadn't returned to the green carpet until Tuesday evening.
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Knauf shared that it “means a lot” to have Kate back at the event. “She hasn't been here since our second year when we were still kind of dealing with COVID and things were much smaller, and she's just been blown away and so proud of what Prince William has achieved with this award," he said.
Both the Prince and Princess of Wales wore Indian designers to celebrate Earthshot's 2026 host city, with Kate wearing a beaded red anarkali by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan and William choosing a custom Manish Malhotra suit jacket known as a bandghala.
Princess Kate also nodded to her British heritage with some heirloom jewels, wearing Queen Elizabeth's enormous diamond and emerald tassel necklace with its matching earrings.
Five Earthshot Prize winners were chosen for 2026, with each winning £1 million ($1.3 million) to take their environmental solutions to the next level.
The winners include PFAS-Free France, a people-powered movement to ban forever chemicals; Niue Ocean Wide Trust, which provides game-changing funding to protect our oceans; Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, powering green transitions with electric rickshaws; Ørsted, which has transformed from one of Europe’s most coal-intensive utilities into a world leader in offshore wind; and Bhutan, a nation of 800,000 people, safeguarding water systems for 1.6 billion people downstream across South Asia.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.