Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Has Reportedly Given Birth

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child is here! TMZ reports that the couple's surrogate gave birth on Tuesday morning to a "healthy girl."

Kim confirmed the news on her app, writing, "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Not much else is known at this time, and at this point no name has been released.

FYI, Kim and Kanye opted to use a surrogate due to the health issues she experienced in former pregnancies. "You know, it is really different," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. You know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still...knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."

Stay tuned for more updates, and congrats to Kim!

