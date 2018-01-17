There's New "Evidence" That Kylie Jenner Was Kim Kardashian's Surrogate

Kim Kardashian recently welcomed her third child, and a small but vocal corner of the internet is *convinced* that Kylie Jenner was actually her surrogate. Why? Well: A) Because she was reportedly pregnant at the same time. B) Because Kim has asked her sisters to be surrogates in the past. C) The fact that just a couple of days ago the internet was swarming with reports that Kylie was in hospital giving birth.

TMZ later shot down said reports, but here's what Twitter has to say:

Weird that @KylieJenner was apparently in hospital this weekend and Kim’s Baby was born yesterday 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ IS KYLIE THE SURROGATE? Yes or No??? pic.twitter.com/VNYr2GguJ8 — ⓐⓢⓗⓛⓔⓨ (@ashleyyjade) January 16, 2018

"Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate" is my favorite conspiracy theory maybe ever. — Breanne L. Heldman (@BreanneNYC) January 16, 2018

So Kylie Jenner was rumoured to have given birth at the weekend and now suddenly Kim’s surrogate has given birth, that is not a coincidence — Georgia Goodall (@goodallgeorgiaa) January 16, 2018

What if Kylie was Kim’s surrogate and that’s why she never announced her pregnancy #kyliejennerpregnant pic.twitter.com/Wk2lvqAwXr — 𝔈𝔩𝔩𝔢 (@elleltomlinson) January 16, 2018

anyone else think the timing of Kim announcing a surrogate pregnancy n then kylie disappears, then there's the 'Labour' rumours n now Kims baby is here?! 🤔 all a bit suspicious if you ask me 🤣 #kyliejennerpregnant #kyliejenner #kardashianconspiracy — Lauren P (@procterlauren) January 16, 2018

Are we still theorizing that Kylie Jenner may secretly be Kim and Kanye’s surrogate? Jw since there were rumors she was in labor and, coincidentally, Kimye’s baby was just born 🤔 — Kylie Erica Mar (@KylieEricaMar) January 16, 2018

Tbh I thought the same after seeing that episode in KUWK where Kim was so afraid and she was saying i will ask Kourtney to carry the baby!So instead of asking a stanger to do it maybe she asked Kylie... — Catalina Andreea (@Catalina7891) January 17, 2018

Why am I so interested in the theory that Kylie Jenner was Kim and Kanye’s surrogate? Send help. — Brian Sheola (@brian_sheola) January 16, 2018

Interesting theory, but let's not forget that someone looking a lot like Kylie was spotted at CVS....