There's New "Evidence" That Kylie Jenner Was Kim Kardashian's Surrogate

Listen up, surrogacy conspiracists.

Jan 17, 2018
Getty

Kim Kardashian recently welcomed her third child, and a small but vocal corner of the internet is *convinced* that Kylie Jenner was actually her surrogate. Why? Well: A) Because she was reportedly pregnant at the same time. B) Because Kim has asked her sisters to be surrogates in the past. C) The fact that just a couple of days ago the internet was swarming with reports that Kylie was in hospital giving birth.

TMZ later shot down said reports, but here's what Twitter has to say:

Interesting theory, but let's not forget that someone looking a lot like Kylie was spotted at CVS....

