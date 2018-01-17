There's New "Evidence" That Kylie Jenner Was Kim Kardashian's Surrogate

Kim Kardashian recently welcomed her third child, and a small but vocal corner of the internet is *convinced* that Kylie Jenner was actually her surrogate. Why? Well: A) Because she was reportedly pregnant at the same time. B) Because Kim has asked her sisters to be surrogates in the past. C) The fact that just a couple of days ago the internet was swarming with reports that Kylie was in hospital giving birth.
TMZ later shot down said reports, but here's what Twitter has to say:
Interesting theory, but let's not forget that someone looking a lot like Kylie was spotted at CVS....