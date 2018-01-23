John Legend Helping Chrissy Teigen Pull Leggings Over Her Baby Bump Is Glorious

It's Tuesday, meaning that you still have three entire days left until the weekend. So if you're in desperate need of a pick-me-up, please gaze upon this video of John Legend helping Chrissy Teigen put on a pair of spandex leggings. It's truly the content we never knew we needed, but one hundred percent deserve.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

#chrissyteigen #johnlegend A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on Jan 22, 2018 at 12:46pm PST

Honestly, it's hard to handle how perfect this video is. And it seems like the whole pants thing worked out, because here's Chrissy wearing the look in the snow:

#chrissyteigen A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on Jan 22, 2018 at 12:45pm PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

To brush off some ancient lexicon from 2016: goals.