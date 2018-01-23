Today's Top Stories
1
I Auditioned for This Season of 'The Bachelor'
2
The 50 Best Items in Net-a-Porter's Clearance Sale
3
Inside One of the Last Matrilineal Societies
4
The 7 Biggest Nail Trends of 2018
5
In Response to #MeToo, New Code of Conduct on Set

John Legend Helping Chrissy Teigen Pull Leggings Over Her Baby Bump Is Glorious

Hero.

Jan 23, 2018
Getty Images

It's Tuesday, meaning that you still have three entire days left until the weekend. So if you're in desperate need of a pick-me-up, please gaze upon this video of John Legend helping Chrissy Teigen put on a pair of spandex leggings. It's truly the content we never knew we needed, but one hundred percent deserve.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

#chrissyteigen #johnlegend

A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on

Honestly, it's hard to handle how perfect this video is. And it seems like the whole pants thing worked out, because here's Chrissy wearing the look in the snow:

#chrissyteigen

A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

To brush off some ancient lexicon from 2016: goals.

Related Story
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Makes Appearance in New Ad
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kim Kardashian Goes for a Nude Stroll on the Beach
Something's Going on With Kylie Jenner's Lips
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 21 Celebrities Who Have Reportedly Romanced Royals
Kate Middleton Opens Up About Princess Charlotte
Oscars 2018: The Full List of Nominees
Meghan Markle | ELLE UK Meghan Markle Hiring Communications Assistant
Miranda Lambert Threw Shade at Blake Shelton
Kylie Jenner Always Wanted to Have a Baby
The Most Iconic Fashion Moments in Grammy History
These Actors Did BDSM Scenes