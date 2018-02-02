Today's Top Stories
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's 'Step Up' Audition Tape Is Here to Melt Your Cold Heart

Their chemistry is...wow.

Hello, and happy Friday. Please start your weekend off the right way by weeping with happiness over this tape of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan auditioning for Step Up—AKA the movie they made while falling in love.

Jenna herself shared this video, tweeting, "Old school dancing, non stop giggling and prom poses by @ChanningTatum and me. The beginning of so many amazing things in my life!" She also introduces the film in the clip itself, which is charming.

Go ahead and make your own day/life by watching the video above, but here's a delightful GIF of Channing and Jenna flirting like crazy keep you satiated.

Demi Lovato Lay a Thirst Trap for Henry Cavill

