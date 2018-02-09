Kate Middleton Is in a Major Fashion Predicament Over Wearing Black at the BAFTAs

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to attend the 2018 BAFTA Awards on February 18, where actresses are expected to wear black dresses in support of the #TimesUp movement—much like at the Golden Globes.

The thing is, and as anyone who watches The Crown knows, royal family members are strictly forbidden from making political statements. If Kate wears a black dress, it could be seen as a breech of royal protocol. But if she doesn't wear one, she could be the only person in the room opting out of supporting this vital moment for women.

It presents a major predicament for her design team, as royal reporters are noting via social media.

Does the Duchess of Cambridge a) wear black to Bafta like #timesup campaigners and be accused of making political statement, or b) risk being the only woman wearing colour? Glad I'm not the one deciding https://t.co/unc7kMbLfn — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) February 9, 2018

As Daily Mirror correspondent Victoria Murphy notes, it's possible that Kate will find a workaround by wearing black with some sort of colorful detailing—an implicit statement of solidarity with #TimesUp that isn't technically all that statement-y.

My guess on this is that Kate will wear a dress that is black with some coloured/metallic detail. That way she is unlikely to be accused of being too political or of ignoring the cause https://t.co/aWhsYPsJmU — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) February 9, 2018

FYI, this is what Kate wore last time she attended the BAFTAs in 2017:

Stay tuned for details of this year's dress.