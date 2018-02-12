Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Having Not One, But Two, Wedding Receptions

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding is coming up in just a few months, and the palace has finally revealed important details like, ya know, what time you should set your alarm for so you can get up and watch this thing.

Per a statement from Kensington Palace, the wedding will take place at 12:00 p.m. at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday May 19. "The Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner, will conduct the Service," the Palace said. "The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple make their marriage vows."

Meanwhile, yes, there *will* be a royal carriage ride so everyone can gaze upon Meghan and Harry (and—obviously—so lip readers can analyze what they say to each other post-vows).

"At 1300 [that's 1:00 p.m.], the couple, now married, will undertake a Carriage Procession along a route from St George's Chapel, leaving Windsor Castle via Castle Hill and processing along the High Street and through Windsor Town, returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk," the Palace explained. "They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day."

After that there will be a public reception at St. George's Hall for guests from the congregation (hopefully this part will be televised), and, "Later that evening, The Prince of Wales will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family." (This part will certainly *not* be televised.)

