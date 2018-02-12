Today's Top Stories
1
All the Celebrities at New York Fashion Week
2
A Hilariously Honest 'Fifty Shades Freed' Review
3
The Best Buys from Stylebop's Final Markdown Sale
4
Gloria Allred's Documentary Is Vital Viewing
5
53 Ridiculously Pretty Celebrity Pixie Cuts to Try

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Having Not One, But Two, Wedding Receptions

Brand new royal wedding details (like the time it's all going down!) right this way.

Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding is coming up in just a few months, and the palace has finally revealed important details like, ya know, what time you should set your alarm for so you can get up and watch this thing.

Per a statement from Kensington Palace, the wedding will take place at 12:00 p.m. at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday May 19. "The Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner, will conduct the Service," the Palace said. "The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple make their marriage vows."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meanwhile, yes, there *will* be a royal carriage ride so everyone can gaze upon Meghan and Harry (and—obviously—so lip readers can analyze what they say to each other post-vows).

Related Stories
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
All of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Exes

"At 1300 [that's 1:00 p.m.], the couple, now married, will undertake a Carriage Procession along a route from St George's Chapel, leaving Windsor Castle via Castle Hill and processing along the High Street and through Windsor Town, returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk," the Palace explained. "They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day."

After that there will be a public reception at St. George's Hall for guests from the congregation (hopefully this part will be televised), and, "Later that evening, The Prince of Wales will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family." (This part will certainly *not* be televised.)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

To find out how to watch the wedding, head this way.

Related Story
Everything Meghan Markle Has Ever Said About Love
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
How to Watch Harry and Meghan's Wedding
Patrick J. Adams Defends Meghan Markle
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince William spoke candidly about expecting a third baby and how he was preparing How Prince William Is Preparing for New Baby
How Meghan and Harry Are Spending V-Day
Kate Middleton Discusses Children's Mental Health
Princess Eugenie's Wedding Date Confirmed
Royal Family ski trip Prince George Takes Up One of His Parents' Hobbies
Watch Kate Middleton Throw a Snowball at William
Watch Meghan Markle's Endeavour Fund Awards Speech
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks