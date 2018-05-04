Here's How to Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

On Saturday May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially tie the knot at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Since we don't want you to find yourself scrambling on the big day, we're tracking every detail on how to watch the most highly-anticipated royal event event of the year straight from your couch. Here's what we know so far:

TMZ reported that the wedding will be televised in a live segment for the world, which means all media outlets including cable TV can broadcast the event. A spokesperson for the royal couple has also confirmed this. This isn't a surprise, seeing as Princess Diana and Prince Charles had their wedding televised in 1981, as did the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 (with more than 23 million viewers in the U.S. alone).

The wedding service will begin at noon London time (which means 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST). At 1 p.m. the married couple will go on a carriage procession from St. George's Chapel through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle. After this, Harry and Meghan will have not one but two receptions—one immediately after the service hosted by the Queen and one in the evening hosted by Prince Charles (though the receptions likely won't be documented for the public to see).



Here's where and when you can watch:



NBC

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will begin live coverage of the royal wedding at 4:30 a.m. EST from a "special vantage point overseeing the castle." They'll also live stream it on TODAY.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

ABC

ABC News and Good Morning America will broadcast with live updates from Windsor, England, from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST. This will be available to stream on ABCNews.com and GoodMorningAmerica.com.

CBS

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King and Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier will begin live royal wedding coverage at 4 a.m. EST on CBS.

BBC

BBC's Dermot O'Leary and Scarlett Moffatt will be leading the network's royal coverage alongside Kirsty Young and Huw Edwards. Young and O'Leary will be "based by the moat outside Windsor Castle, while Edwards will be on the roof of the Guard Room within the castle walls." You can access the livestream for the day of here.

E!

E! will begin their five-hour live broadcast the morning of the wedding at 5 a.m. EST. Stay tuned for updates on where to livestream.

PBS

PBS will host a five-part nightly special with Meredith Viera and cover the royal wedding live as well. No word yet on the exact time they'll begin their coverage the day-of, but you can find out more about the special here in the meantime.

Kensington Palace will give an update on an official livestream the weekend before the wedding.

Bookmark this tab for later, and check back for more updates as we continue to track the royal wedding. In the meantime, keep up with all-things royal here and find out everything you need to know about the wedding below.