Today's Top Stories
1
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
2
Why You're in Love with Your Social Media Profile
3
Updos for Spring That Look Hard to Do But Aren't
4
How Much Do the Winter Olympics Really Cost?
5
29 Valentine's Day Gifts for Hopeless Romantics

Meghan Markle's Recent Outfit Broke Royal Tradition in the Weirdest Way

Note how she was carrying her bag...

Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just completed a trip to Edinburgh, where Meghan showed up looking like this:

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A pretty stylish and unoffensive outfit by anyone's measure, but look at the way Meghan's carrying her Strathberry bag. She's wearing it as a crossbody—a far more comfortable and (some say—not me—but some) slightly less chic way to wear a purse that's a complete break from royal tradition.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Per royal expert William Hanson, royals (and specifically Kate Middleton) always carry a clutch as a means to avoid shaking hands.

"It is protocol that you do not extend your hand to any member of the royal family (blood royal or those who have married into the family) unless their hand extends first," Hanson said. "The Duchess of Cambridge may well prefer not to shake hands with certain people—but there are other ways to achieve this, as used by the Queen and other members of the royal family, [rather] than opting for a clutch over a bag with a strap."

Meanwhile, CNN's Victoria Arbiter says Meghan didn't necessarily break royal protocol, but that "yes, she is doing things slightly differently. We don't generally see a royal with a cross-body bag."

Related Story
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kylie Jenner Poses for Valentine's Day Instagram
SJP Responds to Her Feud with Kim Cattrall
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 Similarities Between the Royals and Kardashians
Barack Obama Sends Michelle Obama Love on V-Day
Rita Ora Talks About 'Fifty Shades Freed'
Khloé Kardashian on Falling for Tristan
Kendall Jenner Had a Wardrobe Malfunction
How Victoria's Secret Angels Are Celebrating V-Day
Who Is Milo Ventimiglia Dating? Meet Kelly Egarian
Get to Know Joan Smalls