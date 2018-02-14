Meghan Markle's Recent Outfit Broke Royal Tradition in the Weirdest Way

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just completed a trip to Edinburgh, where Meghan showed up looking like this:

Getty Images

A pretty stylish and unoffensive outfit by anyone's measure, but look at the way Meghan's carrying her Strathberry bag. She's wearing it as a crossbody—a far more comfortable and (some say—not me—but some) slightly less chic way to wear a purse that's a complete break from royal tradition.

Getty Images

I hate that I'm at a point in my life where I think, "Man, Meghan Markle is learning HARD into pants and also I cannot believe she wore a crossbody bag ACROSS HER BODY. IN PUBLIC. AT AN EVENT." — tHannahBelle Lecter (@duke_duke_goose) February 14, 2018

I looooove that she is wearing her purse as a crossbody! It's practical which makes it lovely. It makes her so relatable. I know, it's "just" a purse! But this makes me love her ❤❤ #MeghanMarkle https://t.co/joVS5rNs1C — Jenna (@babydollven) February 13, 2018

Per royal expert William Hanson, royals (and specifically Kate Middleton) always carry a clutch as a means to avoid shaking hands.

"It is protocol that you do not extend your hand to any member of the royal family (blood royal or those who have married into the family) unless their hand extends first," Hanson said. "The Duchess of Cambridge may well prefer not to shake hands with certain people—but there are other ways to achieve this, as used by the Queen and other members of the royal family, [rather] than opting for a clutch over a bag with a strap."

Meanwhile, CNN's Victoria Arbiter says Meghan didn't necessarily break royal protocol, but that "yes, she is doing things slightly differently. We don't generally see a royal with a cross-body bag."