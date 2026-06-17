Caitlin Clark's "Dream" of Her Signature Nike Sneaker Comes True With the New Caitlin 1s
"Seeing the finished product for the first time will forever be a core memory."
Bright and early on June 17, WNBA fans could tell Caitlin Clark had something up her sleeves. First, she changed her Instagram handle to @Caitlin1, then her profile pic to Nike's logo. Turns out, that zoomed-in silver Swoosh belonged to Clark's first-ever Nike sneaker, named the Caitlin 1.
Two years after Clark signed an eight year, $28 million contract with Nike (the highest value contract ever floated to a WNBA player at the time), they made their partnership official with court-to-street sneakers. Over a decade of basketball experience set a high standard for the Caitlin 1s. She's also dreamt of having her own shoe "for as long as I can remember," according to a press release. So, she gave Nike a checklist. The sneakers had to support "speed, range, and unpredictability," and look cool while in action, of course.
Clark and Nike formed "a true partnership" while designing the rippled exterior, springy foam midsoles, and low-profile treads. Athletes will agree with the point guard: They "crushed it." Clark wanted her signature shoes to match the "fast, confident, and ready to let it fly" energy she's always had on the court. "They listened to every detail, and the innovation is designed for my game," she said. "Seeing the finished product for the first time will forever be a core memory."
To tackle the "unpredictability" challenge, Nike and Clark created Nike Opticast, which aims to "reduce drag and enhance movement efficiency." This new performance technology isn't hidden deep inside the sneaker's silhouette. See all of those itty-bitty bumps atop the toe boxes, sidewalls, and supportive ankles? That's what makes the Opticast the Opticast. Hundreds of C-shaped nodes add texture to 90-percent of the shoes, while each monogrammed tongue, ombré blue-to-mauve sole, and silver Swoosh remains untouched.
It's unclear why Clark chose such a rich shade of royal blue. Indiana Fever's team colors are strawberry red and white, plus navy blue and lemon yellow on occasion. She also wore black and gold while playing for Iowa University. Regardless, they're still an on-brand shade for the athlete. In fact, she's always selected Nike sneakers that help her stand out on the court.
Before the Caitlin 1s were born, Clark made the Kobe 5 and 6 Proto model her signature shoe. The night before the news broke, she defeated the Toronto Tempo in a custom pink, yellow, and green gradient Kobe 6 sneakers. Turns out, they were inspired by Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
"Obviously, you guys know I'm a big fan of Taylor and the Eras Tour," Clark revealed in the post-game conference room. "The Eras Tour was the best concert of all time, so that's why I like the thought behind these." They felt reminiscent of Swift's pastel Roberto Cavalli skirt sets during the 1989 section of her shows.
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Maybe the Caitlin 2s will channel another era in Swift's discography. Clark's favorite Taylor Swift song is "Enchanted," so she could have her sights set on a Speak Now-purple sneaker.
The current class of WNBA all-stars is behind some of Nike's best-selling trainers. In May 2025, A'ja Wilson debuted her first Nike sneaker, the A'One, which sold out in under five minutes. One year later, the Las Vegas Aces MVP's A'Twos flew off the shelves just as quickly. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has three Nike sneakers so far, each beloved for their supportive soles and stabilizing shanks.
The Caitlin 1 sneaker officially releases on October 1 for $140. In addition to the Clark-approved pair, Nike will drop an 18-piece apparel collection, complete with practice gear and streetwear. If this launch is anything like Wilson's, Clark and Nike will keep delivering style slam dunks for years to come.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.